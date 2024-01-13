Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch African Cup of Nations 2024 Match
Image: Guinea Bissau

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM39 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow the Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Côte d'Ivoire vs Guinea Bissau live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the National Stadium of Côte d'Ivoire. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AM44 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the SkY Sports channel.

Newcastle vs Manchester City can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau match on January 13, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

2:45 AMan hour ago

Ivory Coast Statements

Jean-Louis Gasset, Ivory Coast coach, spoke prior to the match: "All the conditions were met to prepare us as best as possible with a week of training in San Pedro (west of the country) and a conclusive friendly match (5-1, Sierra Leone). We have just spent a week with wonderful moments between adults and young people. We returned to Abidjan where we are preparing as best as possible."

"I have not changed my mind, the favorite teams are the current champion (Senegal) and the World Cup semi-finalist (Morocco) and we are on the right track."

"In any sport, receiving is an advantage. The question is how we will manage the pressure. You have to put your players in the best conditions to get away from them. And honestly I prefer the pressure of playing at home because in key moments it will be decisive."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Last lineup of Guinea-Bissau

J. Mendes; F. Candpe, O. Sangante, M. Djalo, H. Mendes, J. Bikel, C. Gomes, F. de Lacerda, M. Rodrigues, J. Pedro, F. Quizera.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Latest Ivory Coast lineup

Y. Fofana; W. Singo, O. Domande, E. Ndicka, G. Konan; S. Fofana, F. Kessie, I. Sangaré, J. Krasso, J. Boga, J. Bamba.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Guinea Bissau arrive?

Guinea Bissau had its last preparation match against Mali, however it did not end up being what they expected and they were beaten six goals to two, numbers that they will seek to reverse and go for the first victory of the tournament.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How does Ivory Coast get there?

Ivory Coast had a very interesting match that ended up winning in a scandalous way against Sierra Leone by five goals to one. The local team will seek to emerge victorious in this match and add their first victory with their people.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau match will be played at the Ivory Coast National Stadium

The Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau match will be played at the Ivory Coast National Stadium located in Ivory Coast. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the National Stadium of the Ivory Coast at 2:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo