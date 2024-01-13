Preston vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Preston vs Bristol City live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Preston vs Bristol City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bristol player
Tommy Conway, forward. Coming from Scotland, he is being a surprise for the team, with 4 seasons already with Bristol, this player is helping the team to sneak into the top places, with 13 games played he has scored 6 goals, the 21 year old has the responsibility to continue scoring for the team.
Watch out for this Preston player
Will Keane, striker. Experienced player of 31 years old, he is in his second season with Preston, the player has extensive experience in English soccer, he is currently the top scorer of the season for Preston, no doubt the Irishman is taking advantage of his opportunities in the area and with 14 games played he has already scored on 6 occasions.
Latest Bristol lineup
O´Leary, Pring, Dickie, Vyner, Tanner, Hickman, Williams, Mehmeti, Knight, Bell, Conway.
Latest Preston lineup
Woodman, Hughes, Lindsay, Storey, Millar, McCann, Whiteman, Potts, Keane, Browne, Osmajic.
Background
Bristol 1-1 Preston
Preston 1-2 Bristol
Bristol 2-1 Preston
Preston 2-2 Bristol
Bristol 0-0 Preston
Arbitration quartet
Bristol City wants to climb up the rankings
Bristol City is looking for something more than the middle of the table in the Championship, this team is at a point where if it enters on a winning streak, could seek a place in the Playoff for promotion, the motivation is great, but they need to deliver the best they have for this second half of the season, Bristol is away from relegation and so far the first place in the table is assured Leicester City, Bristol already has several seasons in this category and it would be a pleasant surprise if they get into the fight for promotion, their last results are not the best, however, this team has shown that they have qualities to compete with anyone, this duel against Preston is crucial because the position in the table is at stake.
Preston on a losing streak wants to win at home
Preston is one of the teams that has remained as a regular in the EFL Championship, accumulating nine consecutive seasons in this division, the team has not approached the goal of many teams that is promotion and this competition is very complicated, the demand of the Championship is the highest and you can go from the first places to fight for not being relegated, Preston for this season is located in the fourteenth position with thirty-five points in twenty-six rounds, although relegation seems far away they can not relax, because they are going through bad results achieving only one win in the last five games, the season can still be saved, as the three points this day would put them with oppositions to seek the Playoff, certainly a great challenge ahead of the team and their destiny is still in their hands, so they will have to go out looking for the three points.
The best of the Championship is approaching
The EFL Championship is already halfway through the season and what is to come will be extraordinary, it is just in this part of the season when mistakes can have major consequences, in this duel between Preston vs Bristol, more than just the three points are at stake, not having a secure position, the teams want to continue climbing to have a chance to fight for promotion, that is why it is crucial every duel from now on.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Preston vs Bristol City match, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium at 10:00 AM ET.