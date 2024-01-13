PSV vs Excelsior LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Eredivisie Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of PSV vs Excelsior live corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Philips Stadion. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch PSV vs Excelsior online and live in the Eredivisie 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the PSV vs Excelsior match in several countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on ESPN/Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Excelsior's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Norbert Alblas, Redouan El Yaakoubi, Casper Widell, Mimeirhel Benita, Siebe Horemans, Julian Baas, Kian Fitz-Jim, Sanches Fernandes, Troy Parrott, Couhaib Driouech and Lazaros Lamprou.
Troy Parrot, player to watch!
The Excelsior forward is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Irishman continues his development and arrived on loan after a difficult last season with Preston, where he missed an important part of the tournament due to a knee injury. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Excelsior's forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 15 games played.
How does the Excelsior arrive?
Excelsior continues its Eredivisie season, after avoiding relegation to the second division of the Netherlands, and is in fifteenth position with 32 points, after 9 wins, 5 draws and 20 losses. The team has a great squad with great players such as Troy Parrot, Nikolas Agrafiotis, Oscar Uddeñas, Lazaros Lamprou, Richie Omorowa, Redouan El Yaakoubi, and Couhaib Driouech to fight to have a good year and try to be at the top of the Eredivisie table. At the moment, the club is only 3 points above the teams fighting to avoid relegation. They will try to take advantage of the game with PSV to continue climbing positions within the Eredivisie and get closer to permanence. The Excelsior team is going through a difficult streak, achieving 3 draws and two losses in the last 5 games.
PSV's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Walter Benítez, Olivier Boscagli, Jerdy Schouten, Sergiño Dest, Jordan Teze, Joey Veerman, Ismael Saibari, Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, Malik Tillman and Johan Bakayoko.
Hirving Lozano, player to follow!
The PSV forward is one of the great figures of the team and the Mexican national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Mexican forward hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Mexican senior team for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able continue demonstrating their high level. The previous campaign ended with 9 goals and 4 assists in 41 games in all the team's competitions.
How does PSV get here?
PSV continues its season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax and Feyenoord and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several additions, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some youth losses with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive loss is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Dutch team's competitions. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way by seeking the title of the Country Super Cup Low against Feyenoord and try to improve on the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. This is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
Where is the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Amsterdam will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSV vs Excelsior match, corresponding to the matchday 17 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, at exactly 3 p.m.