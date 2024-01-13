West Bromwich vs Blackburn LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here West Bromwich vs Blackburn Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Bromwich vs Blackburn EFL Championship match.
What time is the West Bromwich vs Blackburn match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Blackburn of January 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Latest Blackburn Rovers lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Leopold Wahlstedt, Scott Wharton, Dominic Hyam, Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Sondre Tronstad, Adam Wharton, Niall Ennis, Arnór Sigurdsson and Andy Moran.
West Bromwich Albion's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Alex Palmer, Kyle Bartley, Erik Pieters, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah, Matt Phillips, Darnell Furlong, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace.
West Bromwich Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for West Bromwich Albion and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Blackburn Rovers. The English player John Swift (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jed Wallace (#7) is another playmaker on the pitch that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Alex Palmer (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Blackburn Rovers players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Blackburn Rovers and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Bromwich Albion. Player Sammie Szmodics (#8) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Andy Moran (#24) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Blackburn Rovers in the tournament
Blackburn is doing poorly in the EFL Championship season, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 26 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 10 games won, 2 draws and 14 lost. They are located in the seventeenth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult since West Bromwich Albion is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on January 1, 2024, they drew 2-2 against Rotherham United at Ewood Park and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
West Bromwich Albion in the tournament
West Brom are progressing well in the EFL Championship season, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 26 of the tournament they have a total of 42 points with 12 games won, 6 tied and 8 lost. They are located in fifth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Blackburn is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on January 1, 2024, they won 1-0 against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Hawthorns is located in the town of West Bromwich, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 26,287 spectators. It was opened in 1900, cost £7.5 million and is currently the home of West Bromwich Albion of the EFL Championship.