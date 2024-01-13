Ipswich Town vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich Town vs Sunderland live, as well as the latest information from Portman Road. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Ipswich Town vs Sunderland live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN, with streaming service through Star Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland match on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Ipswich Town vs Sunderland match on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30
Bolivia: 14:30
Brazil: 14:30
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 5:00 p.m.
United States: 9:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Key player - Sunderland
Jack Clarke, the young winger of the Black Cats, is key for the visiting team, being one of the most decisive players for this team.
Clarke provides speed, power and goal scoring to Sunderland's attack, together with Alex Pritchard and Jobe Bellingham, they form the fearsome attacking trident of this team.
He has played 26 games, has 12 goals and 2 assists this season.
Clarke provides speed, power and goal scoring to Sunderland's attack, together with Alex Pritchard and Jobe Bellingham, they form the fearsome attacking trident of this team.
He has played 26 games, has 12 goals and 2 assists this season.
Key player- Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town's striker is one of the club's main offensive references and the team's top scorer, his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions.
He has 26 games in the season, eight goals and six assists.
Head to head: Ipswich Town vs. Sunderland
This Saturday's match will be the 58th duel between these two teams, the balance is completely even, both teams have 24 wins, in addition to registering 9 draws.
Ipswich Town managed a 2-1 away win at the Stadium of Light in the first round of the championship.
Ipswich Town managed a 2-1 away win at the Stadium of Light in the first round of the championship.
Sunderland, all or nothing for promotion
A key match also for Sunderland, although they come from losing in the cup classic against Newcastle, Michael Beale's team has a huge opportunity to get into the fight for promotion. An away win at Portman Road would allow the visitors to consolidate their place in the playoffs.
Ipswich can't drop points at home
It will be a very difficult matchday for Kieran McKenna's team, hosting Sunderland, with the obligation to win in order not to drop out of the direct promotion zone. A defeat at home, combined with a win for Soton, would jeopardize their privileged position.
The Championship is on fire
Two teams that are candidates to fight for a place in the Premier League, rival each other this Saturday. Ipswich still holds the second place in the championship, but has lost a lot of ground, which has left them very close to their immediate pursuers, Southampton. They will face Sunderland, a team with a great tradition, which is fighting to consolidate its position in the playoffs ahead of the end of the season.
The match will be played at Portman Road
Portman Road is the home ground of Ipswich Town. The stadium is located in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. It was built in 1884, and has a capacity of 29,673 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Ipswich Town vs Sunderland, matchday 23 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Portman Road, at 12:30 pm.