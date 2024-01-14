Guatemala vs Iceland LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Foto: FEDEFUT GUATE

Update Live Commentary
8:29 PMa few seconds ago

⏱️​ 68'

Now the one who shoots wide is Antonio Lopez, the Guatemalan team is pressing now.
8:27 PM2 minutes ago

⏱️​ 65'

GUATEMALA HAD IT! The first almost came after Esteban García's header, but he was not accurate.
8:21 PM8 minutes ago

⏱️​ 60'

The score is still 0-0 between Guatemala and Iceland in this friendly match. Still 0-0 between Guatemala and Iceland in this friendly match.
8:19 PM10 minutes ago

⏱️​ 57'

Oscar Santis tries but the ball goes wide. Iceland kick off
8:16 PM13 minutes ago

Some images of the first half

Some images of the first half of the year
 

 

8:13 PM16 minutes ago

⏱️​ 51'

Good play by Guatemala, which ends with a shot saved by goalkeeper Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson.
8:08 PM21 minutes ago

⏱️​ 46'

The second part begins
8:06 PM23 minutes ago

The moment of Diego Santis' injury

7:50 PM40 minutes ago

HALF TIME

The first 45 minutes between Guatemala and Iceland come to an end with a 0-0 score. 

 

Will there be goals in the second half?

 

7:45 PMan hour ago

🟨​ 45'

José Martínez receives the first card of the match. The attacker of the Guatemalan national team receives it.
7:40 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 41'

A chance for Iceland through Willumsson, but the shot was weak and saved easily by goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen.
7:35 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 37'

Guatemala now tried to counterattack, but they did not execute well.
7:30 PMan hour ago

​🔄​ 32'

Diego Santos is unable to continue and there is the first change in Guatemala, due to injury. Cristin Jiménez enters the field
7:25 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 30'

First half hour of play with many interruptions, but without chances and goals. Guatemala and Iceland still 0-0
7:20 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 25'

Iceland decides to take a step forward and now presses its opponent to make it difficult for the Guatemalan team to come from behind.
7:15 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 20'

Guatemala keeps the ball, but struggles to get forward, thanks to the good positioning of Iceland's men.
7:10 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 15'

There is no dominance from either side. For now, possession is shifting from side to side
7:05 PMan hour ago

The captains

The photo of the captain of Guatemala and Iceland before the start of the match with the referees.

 

7:00 PMan hour ago

⏱️​ 10'

Again another chance for Iceland, but it goes wide. Guatemala will kick out of the goal. Still 0-0 on the scoreboard
6:55 PM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 5'

Finnsson's attempt was saved by goalkeeper Hagen. The first of the match
6:50 PM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS
6:45 PM2 hours ago

ALL SET

The 22 players take the field. Before the start of the match, the national anthems will be played.
6:40 PM2 hours ago

A good start to the year

This will be the first meeting of both teams in 2024. Although it is a friendly, they will be looking to start in the best possible way.
6:35 PM2 hours ago

XI Iceland

The European team will start the friendly with these players

 

6:30 PM2 hours ago

XI Guatemala

This is how the center's equipment leaves the center
 

 

 

6:25 PM2 hours ago

Upcoming matches for Iceland

In addition to today's friendly match, Iceland will play another friendly match on January 18 against Honduras in order to continue preparing for their play-off match against Israel to qualify for the European Championship.

 

6:20 PM2 hours ago

Guatemala's call-up list

These are the players selected by coach Luis Fernando Tena for the friendly match

 

 
 

 

6:15 PM2 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Guatemala and Iceland will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.

 

6:10 PM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guatemala vs Iceland as well as the latest information from the DRV PNK Stadium.
6:05 PM2 hours ago

Where to watch Guatemala vs Iceland?

If you want to watch the Guatemala vs Iceland match, you can follow it on television on FOX Deportes.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:00 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Guatemala vs Iceland in International Friendly?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 p.m. 

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. 

Brazil: 8:30 p.m. 

Chile: 8:30 p.m. 

Colombia: 6:30 p.m. 

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

USA (ET): 6:30 P.M. USA (ET): 18:30 hours 

Spain: 00:30 hours 

Mexico: 5:30 p.m. 

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. 

Peru: 6:30 p.m. 

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. 

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

5:55 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Iceland

Alfreð Finnbogason, a 34-year-old player who plays in the Belgian league with KAS Eupen. He has scored one goal and three assists in 18 matches so far in the 2023/24 season. He has not scored since last October 16, scoring with his national team with which he has 18 goals in 75 internationals.

 

5:50 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Guatemala

Oscar Santis plays in the Guatemalan league for Antigua GFC. The 24-year-old right winger has two goals and four assists this season. In 25 caps for his national team, he has eight goals and one assist.

 

5:45 PM3 hours ago

News - Iceland

They finished the European qualification with defeats against Portugal and Slovakia, finishing fourth in group J with ten points. They will have to play the Playoffs with the goal of earning a spot at Euro 2024 in Germany. Their opponent in the Playoff semifinals will be Israel, a match to be played in March.
5:40 PM3 hours ago

News - Guatemala

They closed the year with a friendly against Jamaica in November, where they played to a goalless draw. They have not won in any of their last four matches. They have only one win in their last six matches.
5:35 PM3 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that the Guatemalan and Icelandic national teams will meet. Guatemala has faced European teams on eight occasions with a record of zero wins, two draws and six defeats. Meanwhile, Iceland has faced CONCACAF teams 22 times with a record of eight wins, six draws and eight defeats.
5:30 PM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the DRV PNK stadium, which is located in Florida, in the United States. It was inaugurated in July 2020 and has a capacity for 21,000 spectators.

 

5:25 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Guatemala and Iceland will meet in a friendly match this Saturday, January 13, 2024.
5:20 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Guatemala vs Iceland match in the International Friendly

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
