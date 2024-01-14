Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Everton vs Aston Villa in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Aston Villa match in the Premier League.
What time is Everton vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Aston Villa of December 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Everton vs Aston Villa in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, USA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Everton vs Aston Villa in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, USA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
England attacker, 28 year old Ollie Watkins has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Ollie Watkins, the attacker will play his twenty-first game in his club, in the past he played 36 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 15 goals in the English league and 6 assists, he currently has 9 goals in 20 games.
Watch out for this Everton player
The 31-year-old Mali midfielder, Abdoulaye Doucouré has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Mali midfielder, Abdoulaye Doucouré, the midfielder will play his 18th game for his club, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 18 games.
How are Everton doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Crystal Palace, having a streak of o wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton, Jan. 4, 2024, English FA Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 0 Everton, Dec. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 3 Manchester City, Dec. 27, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Everton, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 1 Fulham, Dec. 19, 2023, English League Cup
Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton, Jan. 4, 2024, English FA Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 0 Everton, Dec. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 3 Manchester City, Dec. 27, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Everton, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 1 Fulham, Dec. 19, 2023, English League Cup
How are Aston Villa coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Burnley, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Aston Villa, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Aston Villa 3 - 2 Burnley, Dec. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 3 - 2 Aston Villa, Dec. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1 - 1 Sheffield United, Dec. 22, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 1 - 2 Aston Villa, Dec. 17, 2023, England Premier League
Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Aston Villa, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Aston Villa 3 - 2 Burnley, Dec. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 3 - 2 Aston Villa, Dec. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1 - 1 Sheffield United, Dec. 22, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 1 - 2 Aston Villa, Dec. 17, 2023, England Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Everton vs Aston Villa. The match will take place at Goodison Park, at 09:00.