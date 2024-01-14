Chivas vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Guide to Watch Chivas vs Santos live: tn TV Broadcasting Options and where to watch online


The match will be broadcasted on the streaming platform VIX Premium. If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Santos Highlights: Félix Torres Shining at Santos Laguna, Five Goals in 18 Games.

Talented Ecuadorian defender Félix Torres has made a significant mark at Santos Laguna, shining with an impressive five goals in 18 games. His ability to contribute to the scoreboard from the defensive line has been a major factor in the team's performance. Fans anticipate with anticipation how Torres will continue to be a key pillar for Santos in the coming games, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with on the pitch.
Chivas Spotlight: Roberto Alvarado: Rising Star with Impressive Performance

Right winger Roberto Alvarado stood out as a force to be reckoned with in the last tournament, playing 15 games with an exceptional performance. His offensive contribution was fundamental, scoring six goals and providing one assist, establishing himself as a key member of the team. Fans look forward to seeing how Alvarado continues to make his mark on the pitch and lead from the front in upcoming competitions.
Last Santos lineup

Goalkeeper: Acevedo. 
Defenders: Campos; Prieto; Torres; Govea.  
Midfield: Vergara; López; Brunetta; Cervantes; Rodríguez.  
Forward: Preciado.
Last Chivas lineup

Goalkeeper: Jiménez. 
Defenders: Calderón; Orozco; Briseño; Mozo. 
Midfield: Gutiérrez; González; Beltrán. 
Forward: Alvarado; Marín; Brizuela. 
Designated Referees for the Chivas vs. Santos Match


The exciting match between Chivas and Santos will feature a top-notch refereeing crew. At the top of the list is referee Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina, backed by Erik Durón Martínez and Jessica Fernanda Morales Morales as assistants 1 and 2, respectively. In addition, Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo will be in charge of the Fourth Official position. Fans are looking forward to this refereeing team to ensure a fair and exciting match on the field.
Strengthening the Lineup: Three New Talents Join the Albiverdes for their 2024 Clausura Debut

The Albiverde team has turned its roster around with the strategic additions of Franco Fagúndez, Santiago Núñez and Vladimir Loroña. These three talented players have joined with the mission of strengthening the team in different areas.

In parallel to these additions, the team has made decisions to optimize its roster, dispensing with the services of Juan Brunetta, Emerson Rodríguez and Santiago Ramírez. These moves reflect the team's determination to seek balance and maximize its performance in the coming season. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how these changes will influence the team's performance on the pitch.Chelsea and Fulham Look to Secure Crucial Points

José Castillo Reinforces Chiverío for the match against Santos

Club Deportivo Guadalajara takes a key step in its renewal with the signing of defender José Castillo from Pachuca. Looking to strengthen the squad, the team is actively working on more additions following the notable departures of Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderón and Alejandro Mayorga. Fans are anxiously awaiting to see how these changes will impact the team's performance at the start of the tournament.
Akron Stadium: Temple of Soccer in Guadalajara


Akron Stadium, known as the "Temple of Soccer" in Guadalajara, stands as an impressive sports venue with a capacity for 49,850 spectators. Owned by Club Deportivo Guadalajara, this stadium, located in the municipality of Zapopan, west of the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, has witnessed countless emotions since its completion on July 29, 2010.

Inaugurated with great pomp and an international friendly match between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and renowned English team Manchester United, Akron Stadium has been the scene of historic moments for soccer fans. Since 2018, the Mexican company Akron became a commercial partner, leaving its mark on the identity of the stadium, which will bear its name for a decade.

Welcome!

Hello to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Santos match, corresponding to Day 1 of the Clausura 2024 Liga MX tournament.  The match will take place at Estadio Akron, at 7:00 pm (CDMX).
