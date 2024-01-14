Chivas vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Guide to Watch Chivas vs Santos live: tn TV Broadcasting Options and where to watch online
Santos Highlights: Félix Torres Shining at Santos Laguna, Five Goals in 18 Games.
Chivas Spotlight: Roberto Alvarado: Rising Star with Impressive Performance
Last Santos lineup
Defenders: Campos; Prieto; Torres; Govea.
Midfield: Vergara; López; Brunetta; Cervantes; Rodríguez.
Forward: Preciado.
Last Chivas lineup
Defenders: Calderón; Orozco; Briseño; Mozo.
Midfield: Gutiérrez; González; Beltrán.
Forward: Alvarado; Marín; Brizuela.
Designated Referees for the Chivas vs. Santos Match
The exciting match between Chivas and Santos will feature a top-notch refereeing crew. At the top of the list is referee Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina, backed by Erik Durón Martínez and Jessica Fernanda Morales Morales as assistants 1 and 2, respectively. In addition, Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo will be in charge of the Fourth Official position. Fans are looking forward to this refereeing team to ensure a fair and exciting match on the field.
Strengthening the Lineup: Three New Talents Join the Albiverdes for their 2024 Clausura Debut
In parallel to these additions, the team has made decisions to optimize its roster, dispensing with the services of Juan Brunetta, Emerson Rodríguez and Santiago Ramírez. These moves reflect the team's determination to seek balance and maximize its performance in the coming season. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how these changes will influence the team's performance on the pitch.
José Castillo Reinforces Chiverío for the match against Santos
Akron Stadium: Temple of Soccer in Guadalajara
Akron Stadium, known as the "Temple of Soccer" in Guadalajara, stands as an impressive sports venue with a capacity for 49,850 spectators. Owned by Club Deportivo Guadalajara, this stadium, located in the municipality of Zapopan, west of the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, has witnessed countless emotions since its completion on July 29, 2010.
Inaugurated with great pomp and an international friendly match between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and renowned English team Manchester United, Akron Stadium has been the scene of historic moments for soccer fans. Since 2018, the Mexican company Akron became a commercial partner, leaving its mark on the identity of the stadium, which will bear its name for a decade.
The match will be broadcasted on the streaming platform VIX Premium. If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.