United Arab Emirates vs Hong kong Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for a live coverage of USA vs Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Australia vs India live on Matchday 1 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Khalifa International Stadium
It is one of the stadiums that will be used for this Asian Cup 2024, was also a venue for the previous World Cup in Qatar 2022, has a capacity for 45 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1976 will host this match between United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong on day 1 of this Asian Cup 2024, certainly a great stadium for a huge game.
Other matches this Sunday at the AFC Asian Cup 2024
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, the Japan vs Vietnam and Iran vs Palestine matches will be played tomorrow in this tournament that kicks off for many teams in the 2024 Asian Cup.
Where and how to watch Australia vs India online and live at the AFC Asian Cup 2024.
The UAE vs Hong Kong match will be televised on ESPN.
The UAE vs Hong Kong match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
The UAE vs Hong Kong match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch UAE vs Hong Kong live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the UAE vs Hong Kong match in the AFC Asian Cup 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the UAE vs Hong Kong match on January 14, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 09:30 hours PT and 10:30 hours ET
Mexico: 08:30 hours
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 10:30 p.m.
India: 7:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 p.m.
South Africa: 6:30 p.m.
Australia: 00:30 a.m.
United Kingdom: 3:30 p.m.
France: 3:30 p.m.
Italy: 3:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 3:30 p.m.
Belgium: 3:30 p.m.
Germany: 3:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on all their players and their best players for tomorrow's opening matchday of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.
Background
The record is clearly in favor of the UAE, as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of 1 game won for the Emirates, 0 draws and Hong Kong has never been able to come away with a win, so tomorrow UAE will be the favorite to take their first 3 points in their group.
How does Hong Kong arrive?
On the other hand, Hong Kong comes from a 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their last preparation match for this Asian Cup, and will arrive with a very complicated task, which is to qualify to the next round in a complicated group shared with Iran, UAE and Palestine. It is expected to be a very hard-fought match tomorrow, where their only goal is to rescue points to be able to dream of the next round.
How does the United Arab Emirates arrive?
UAE comes from closing their preparation losing against Oman 1-0, a match where although it was a friendly they showed disadvantages for what will be their debut in the Asian Cup 2024, they will look for tomorrow against Hong Kong to start in the best way this official tournament, the first for them in this 2024, a very exciting match is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong live stream of Match day 1 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium at 08:30.