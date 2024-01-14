Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona as well as the latest information from the Al-Awwal Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona?

If you want to watch the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona match, you can follow it on television on Sky HD.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL  is your best option.

What time is the match between Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 20 hours 

United States (New York): 15 hours 

United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 13 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Watch out for this FC Barcelona player

Robert Lewandowski is in his second season as a Culé. Although it is true that he is finding it hard to score this season, unlike last season, when he finished as top scorer in LaLiga. In this 2023/24 he has 11 goals in 24 games. He has scored in the last two matches, the last one against CA Osasuna, the goal that opened the way for the azulgranas to reach the final. In last season's Spanish Super Cup final, he scored a goal and an assist.

 

Watch out for this Real Madrid player

The great signing of Real Madrid in this summer market is the great white star after the departure of Karim Benzema, Jude Bellingham. Despite playing as a midfielder or playmaker, he has a great connection with the goal. In his first season as a Merengue player he has 17 goals and five assists in 23 matches. It is true that he has not scored in several matches. He has not scored since December 17 against Villarreal. However, in his first clásico he already scored a brace. He will be looking for his first title as a Real Madrid player.

 

News - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona arrives at the Supercopa de España as last season's LaLiga champions. Despite the doubt with the team's play, they are settling the matches. In the semifinals they faced the runner-up of the Copa del Rey, CA Osasuna. The azulgranas with two goals in the final stretch, Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. 

 

They have won four consecutive victories, although they are in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, they are far from the lead in LaLiga. They are third with 41 points, seven behind Real Madrid and Girona. The azulgranas are the teams with the most Spanish Super Cups, a total of 14, while on 11 occasions they have finished as runners-up.

Xavi's team has also lost some players. The última was that of Raphinha, in the semifinals of the Supercopa de España. Cancelo is a doubt. While certain casualties are Iñigo Martínez, goalkeeper Ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso and Gavi, the latter will miss the season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament 

.

 

News - Real Madrid

Real Madrid qualified for the Spanish Super Cup after winning last season's Copa del Rey. In the semifinals they faced Atlético de Madrid in the derby where Ancelotti's team was on the brink, but managed to come back and reach the final in extra time. 

 

They are the leaders of LaLiga EA Sports with 48 points, the same as Girona, and have six consecutive victories. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti has only lost once all season. They are the second most successful team with 12 Super Cups, while they have finished as runners-up on six occasions.

The Italian coach will not be able to count on his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Militao or David Alaba. All three suffer cruciate ligament tears and will not be available until the final stretch of the season. Lucas Vázquez is also out due to a hamstring injury.

 

Background

This will be the second clásico of the season, after facing each other last October 28, 2023 in Montjuic where FC Barcelona started ahead, but a double by Jude Bellingham caused the victory to Real Madrid. The balance of clashes between these two teams is very even, with 104 victories for Real Madrid, 104 times FC Barcelona has won, while 53 duels have ended in a draw. Last season they met again in the final of the Spanish Super Cup with FC Barcelona winning 1-3. 

Will the azulgranas revalidate the title or will there be a revenge for the white team?

 

The Stadium

The final of the Spanish Super Cup will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Riyadh, which is the capital of Saudi Arabia. A stadium where Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, plays its home games. It was inaugurated on May 7, 2015 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.

 

Clasico in the Spanish Super Cup Final

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will meet in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. There will be a clásico in search of the first title of the season. This Sunday, January 14, 2024, both teams will face each other in search of the title.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
