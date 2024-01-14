Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 15 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
They have won four consecutive victories, although they are in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, they are far from the lead in LaLiga. They are third with 41 points, seven behind Real Madrid and Girona. The azulgranas are the teams with the most Spanish Super Cups, a total of 14, while on 11 occasions they have finished as runners-up.
Xavi's team has also lost some players. The última was that of Raphinha, in the semifinals of the Supercopa de España. Cancelo is a doubt. While certain casualties are Iñigo Martínez, goalkeeper Ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso and Gavi, the latter will miss the season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament
They are the leaders of LaLiga EA Sports with 48 points, the same as Girona, and have six consecutive victories. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti has only lost once all season. They are the second most successful team with 12 Super Cups, while they have finished as runners-up on six occasions.
The Italian coach will not be able to count on his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Militao or David Alaba. All three suffer cruciate ligament tears and will not be available until the final stretch of the season. Lucas Vázquez is also out due to a hamstring injury.
Background
Will the azulgranas revalidate the title or will there be a revenge for the white team?
