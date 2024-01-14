Japan vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Vietnam as well as the latest information from Al Thumama Stadium.
Where to watch Japan vs Vietnam in Asian Cup?

If you want to watch the Japan vs Vietnam match, you can follow it on TV through Paramount+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match between Japan vs Vietnam in International Friendly?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

Watch out for this player from Vietnam

Van Toan Nguyen, a 27-year-old striker who plays for Nam Dinh in the Vietnamese league. This season he has managed to score three goals in nine games for his club. He has 53 caps for the national team, scoring seven goals and two assists.

 

Watch out for this player from Japan

Take Kubo is one of the references in the attack of the Japanese team. The 22-year-old winger plays for Real Sociedad. This season he has six goals and four assists. He is three goals away from equaling his numbers from last season. His last goal was last December 9 against Villarreal. He has 29 international caps with the senior national team where he has three goals and six assists, two of them were achieved in this past 2023.

 

News - Vietnam

The Vietnam national team has lost five of its last six matches. They ended the year with a 2-0 win over the Philippines and a narrow loss to Iraq. Both matches were in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Their last major tournament was the one they played almost a year ago in the AFF Championship where they were finalists, but lost in the final against Thailand with a 3-2 aggregate score. 

 

This will be their fifth participation in the Asian Cup and for the first time in history they will do it twice in a row. It is true that they have finished twice in fourth position as South Vietnam, but being Vietnam their best participations have been reaching the quarterfinals, something they did in the last edition and also in 2007.

News - Japan

The Japan national team has now won a total of 10 consecutive matches. Their last defeat was against Colombia in March 2023 in a friendly match. They closed 2023 with two important victories in their fight to reach the 2026 World Cup. While they have played two preparatory matches for the Asian Cup where they scored two thrashings, 5-0 against Thailand and 6-1 against Jordan. In their last major tournament, the 2022 World Cup they reached the round of 16 defeating Spain and Germany in the group stage. 

 

This will be Japan's tenth position in the Asian Cup where in their last edition they finished second after losing 1-3 to Qatar in the final. A total of four times they have won this tournament and also in 2011, the last time the Asian Cup was held in Qatar they managed to lift the title.

Background

A total of six duels between Japan and Vietnam with a favorable balance for the Japanese team that has won five times, while one duel has been won by Vietnam. The last time they met was in November 2021 in a World Cup qualifier where Japan won 0-1. Five years ago, in 2019 they met in the AFC Asian Cup in the quarterfinals where Japan won 0-1.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, which is located in Doha, Qatar. It was inaugurated in October 2021 and has a capacity for 44400 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Japan and Vietnam will meet this Sunday, January 14, 2024 in the first match of the group stage of the Asian Cup. Both teams are in Group D alongside Indonesia and Iraq.
Japan vs Vietnam in the Asian Cup.

The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
