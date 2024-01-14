Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations
Photo: Getty Images

9:00 PMan hour ago

8:55 PMan hour ago

8:50 PMan hour ago

8:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Equatorial Guinea.

Salomon Asumu Obama plays for UE Santa Coloma in the Andorran league. The 23-year-old attacker has seven goals and two assists in 12 games this season. In his last game he performed well with a goal and two assists. After playing in Spain's youth teams, he is now an international with Equatorial Guinea where he has scored one goal in 13 games.
8:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Nigerian player

Victor Osimhen is one of the stars of the Nigerian team as well as Napoli. He has eight goals and two assists, although far from the 31 goals he scored last season. In 28 caps for his national team he has 20 goals and seven assists.

 

8:35 PMan hour ago

News - Equatorial Guinea

In their last match, they were held to a draw by Djibouti, a friendly match. The last before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations. After closing 2023 with two victories against Liberia and Namibia in the World Cup qualifiers. They have ten matches in a row without losing. Their last loss was in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September 2022 against Cameroon. 

 

This will be only their fourth time qualifying for the Africa Cup. For the first time in history they have qualified consecutively. Their best position was fourth in 2015. In the last edition was in 2021 they made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

8:30 PM2 hours ago

News - Nigeria

Nigeria are coming off a 2-0 loss to Guinea in their only friendly before the Africa Cup of Nations. After drawing against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in their last two 2023 matches, corresponding to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They have won only one of their last five matches. 


Before the start of the Africa Cup, they have already had some bad news, as Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq, who has suffered a knee injury, will not be able to play in the tournament. Paul Onuachu, a player from Turkish Trabzonspor, will replace him in the squad. 


This will be the 20th time he will dispute the Africa Cup, after being left out in 2015 and 2017 he will be for the second consecutive edition. On three occasions they have been proclaimed champions, the last time in South Africa in 2013. In the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16.

8:25 PM2 hours ago

Background

Three times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Nigerian National Team, which has won in all duels. The last time they faced each other was precisely in the Africa Cup in 2018 in the group stage where Nigeria scored 3-0.
8:20 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, located in the capital of Ivory Coast, Abidjan. It was inaugurated on October 3, 2020 and has a capacity of 6,0102 spectators.

 

8:15 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea will meet this Sunday, January 14, 2024 in the first day of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams are in Group A, which also includes hosts Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.
8:10 PM2 hours ago

