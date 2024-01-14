Egypt vs Mozambique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations
Photo: Getty Images

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow the Egypt vs Mozambique game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Egypt vs Mozambique as well as the latest information from the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.
11:55 PMan hour ago

Where to watch Egypt vs Mozambique?

If you want to watch the Egypt vs Mozambique match, it can be followed on television on Bein Sports.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Egypt vs Mozambique in Africa Cup of Nations?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

11:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Mozambique player

Lau King, a 28-year-old attacker who currently plays for Sagrada Esperança in Angola's Girabola league. In 13 caps for the Mozambique national team, he has scored four goals.
11:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Egypt player

Mohamed Salah is the star of the Egypt national team and one of the leaders of Liverpool, where he has been with the club for seven seasons. This season he has 18 goals and eight assists in 27 games. In the last three seasons he has scored more than 30 goals. With the Egypt national team last year he had six goals and three assists in eight games. In total 96 caps for the national team with which he has 55 goals and 23 assists.

 

11:35 PM2 hours ago

News - Mozambique

They have lost only four of their last six matches. In 2023 they closed it out with a 2-3 win over Botswana, while they lost 0-2 to Algeria. Prior to the Africa Cup of Nations they played two friendly matches in which they beat Lesotho 2-0, while they drew 1-1 against Botswana. 


A total of five times they have played this competition, the Africa Cup of Nations. They are back in this tournament, something they have not done since 2010, that is to say, they are back after missing the last six editions. They have won only two matches in this competition, although they have never gone beyond the group stage.

11:30 PM2 hours ago

News - Egypt

They have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat came last September against Tunisia in a friendly match. They closed the year by beating Djibouti and Sierra Leone in their first two matches of the first qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup. They have only played one preparation match before the Africa Cup of Nations where they beat Tanzania 2-0. 

 

This will be the 26th time they have played in this tournament. Seven times they have won the Africa Cup of Nations, although they have not won the tournament since 2010. Since then, they have come close several times, twice being runners-up. Precisely on the last occasion they came close to the title, but lost in the final in the penalty shootout against Senegal.

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Background

A total of five times the national teams of Egypt and Mozambique have faced each other with a favorable balance for Egypt, which has won on five occasions. It has been almost nine years since the last time these two teams met, it was in June 2013 in a World Cup qualifier. This will be the fourth time they will meet in the Africa Cup of Nations after meeting in 2010, 1998 and 1986, all in group stage matches.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, located in the city of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. It was inaugurated in 1964 and has a capacity of 45,000 spectators. This stadium is the home of the ASEC Abidjan club. This stadium is also used for athletics.

 

11:15 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Egypt and Mozambique will meet on the first day of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams are in Group B along with Ghana and Cape Verde.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Egypt vs Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
