Egypt vs Mozambique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations

What time is Egypt vs Mozambique in Africa Cup of Nations?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
A total of five times they have played this competition, the Africa Cup of Nations. They are back in this tournament, something they have not done since 2010, that is to say, they are back after missing the last six editions. They have won only two matches in this competition, although they have never gone beyond the group stage.
This will be the 26th time they have played in this tournament. Seven times they have won the Africa Cup of Nations, although they have not won the tournament since 2010. Since then, they have come close several times, twice being runners-up. Precisely on the last occasion they came close to the title, but lost in the final in the penalty shootout against Senegal.
