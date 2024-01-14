Go Ahead vs Ajax Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Guide to Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Live: tn TV Broadcast Options and Where to Watch Online
The match will be broadcast on television on TUDN channel.
Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina and Chile (Santiago): 10:30 a.m.
Colombia and Peru: 08:30 a.m.
El Salvador, Mexico and Nicaragua: 7:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:30 a.m.
Ajax Highlight: Bergwijn, Nine Goals, Three Assists in 21 Duels
In the Ajax constellation, Steven Bergwijn shines brightly. The left winger has made his indelible mark on the current season with an impressive record of nine goals and three assists in 21 games. Bergwijn is not only the goal man, but also the architect of opportunities, dazzling with his technical prowess and tactical vision. His impact on the team goes beyond the stats, becoming the guiding light on Ajax's journey to glory. With the second half of the season on the horizon, Ajax fans eagerly await every performance from this shining star who lights the way to success.
Go Ahead Eagles Spotlight: Willumsson, light up the sky for Go Ahead Eagles
At the heart of the Go Ahead Eagles, Willumsson has emerged as the Wizard of Goal, haunting the pitch with his unique skill set. In 17 games, the talented center midfielder has conjured up five goals and two assists, unleashing a storm of admiration and excitement among the team's supporters.
Every time Willumsson touches the ball, the stadium turns into a stage of soccer magic. His ability to find the net in tight situations has left opponents and fans alike in awe, and his precise passes are like spells that unleash unexpected opportunities.
Last Ajax lineup
Goalkeeper: Ramaj.
Defenders: Rensch; Sutalo; Hago; Sosa.
Midfielders: Tahirovic; Taylor; Berghuis; Akpom; Martha.
Forwards: Brobbey.
Latest Go Ahead Eagles line-up
Goalkeeper: Lange.
Defenders: Kuipers; Kramer; Amofa; Deijl.
Midfielders: Edvardsen; Willumsson; Breum.
Forwards: Sow.
Balance in Recent History: Recent Meetings between the Teams
In recent meetings, the home team has one win, while the visitors have one win and a total of three draws. The last time they met in the Netherlands - Eredivisie 2022-2023 tournament was on April 2, resulting in a goalless draw (0-0).
Ajax: Draw against PEC Zwolle Interrupts Winning Streak
In its last match, Ajax closed with a 2-2 draw against PEC Zwolle, ending a streak of four consecutive victories. During those matches, the team scored 14 goals, although its defense allowed 6 goals. Despite the recent draw, Ajax will look to regain their dominance in the next match, maintaining their scoring efficiency and reinforcing their defensive solidity.
Go Ahead Eagles Recent Performance: Tie against Excelsior
Go Ahead Eagles concluded their last matchday with a 1-1 draw against Excelsior. In the last 4 matchdays, the team recorded one win, one draw and two losses, scoring 4 goals and conceding 7. The team will look to improve its performance in the next Eredivisie match to reverse the trend and score crucial points in the standings.
Eredivisie Highlight: Go Ahead Eagles vs. Ajax
In a momentous Eredivisie clash, Go Ahead Eagles take on mighty Ajax at the Adelaarshorst stadium. Excitement is at its peak for Matchday 17 of the Netherlands - Eredivisie 2023-2024, with kickoff at 7:30 (CDMX). Both teams arrive in great form, promising a vibrant spectacle as they look to consolidate their position in the standings.
WELCOME
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Santos Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax live stream of Matchday 17 of the Eredivisie. The match will take place at the Adelaarshorst, at 7:30 am.