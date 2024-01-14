Porto vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Portugal Bwin

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Porto vs Braga on TV in real time?
When is the Porto vs Braga match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Porto's probable line-up:
Braga's probable line-up:
Previous matches - Braga
Previous matches - Porto
Braga
Braga are in 4th place in the Portuguese league, just 2 points behind their rivals this afternoon. In other words, if they were to win here, they would finish the round ahead of them, "skipping the queue" of natural favorites in this competition. But the truth is that few have confidence that Braga will be able to respond against one of the country's giants. Even more so as visitors. However, it's worth noting that Braga have won four of their last six games away from home.
Porto
This result confirmed the club's solidity in recent performances - they have scored in 5 of their last 6 games, winning 4 times during this stretch. With the 4 goals scored in their last performance, Porto have averaged 2.1 goals per game in their last 6 matches. Porto have produced even better numbers over this stretch. The best of their dominance comes in their home games. After all, Porto have won their last 6 games on home soil.
TIME AND PLACE!
The two teams recently played out some exciting games in the Portuguese Cup, and now in this direct clash at the top of the table, it's going to be the same, and that promises to be the case right from the first leg. With both teams needing to win to stay in the title race, an excellent but somewhat risky guess is that the first half will have more than just one goal.
Porto's top scorer in the league with four goals, Evanilson shone in the team's last game, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Estoril. With the Brazilian expected to continue his form after a great performance, he's the odds-on favorite to score at any moment.
The match takes place in Portugal's Liga Bwin on January 14, 2023 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.
Liga Portugal Bwin
Date: January 14, 2023
Time: 3:45 pm ET
Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+