Porto vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Portugal Bwin
Foto: Porto

Where and how to watch Porto vs Braga on TV in real time?

Porto - Braga

Liga Portugal Bwin

Date: January 14, 2023

Time: 3:45 pm ET

Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Broadcast: Star+

When is the Porto vs Braga match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Porto and Braga will kick off at 17:45 (Brasília time) at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, in the Liga Portugal 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Porto's probable line-up:

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, Wendell; André Franco, Marco Grujic, Stephen Eustaquio, Pepê; Toni Martínez, Evanilson.
Braga's probable line-up:

Lukas Hornicek; Víctor Gómez , Serdar Saatci, Paulo Oliveira, Cristián Borja; Vitor Carvalho, João Moutinho; Rony Lopes, Rodrigo Zalazar, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz.
Previous matches - Braga

Braga are in fourth place with 33 points and are also looking to stay alive in the race for the trophy. They also came from behind in the Portuguese Cup, but were beaten 3-2 by Benfica after drawing 1-1 in the Minho derby with arch-rivals Vitória de Guimarães. Before that, they beat Casa Pia 3-1 and Nacional by the same scoreline in the Portuguese League Cup.
Previous matches - Porto

In third place with 35 points, Porto are trying to stay in the title race, five points behind leaders and rivals Sporting. In their last game, they beat Estoril 4-0 away from home and progressed to the next round of the Portuguese Cup after drawing 1-1 in the Invicta derby with rivals Boavista. Before that, they beat Chaves 1-0 and beat Leixões 2-1 in the last round of the Portuguese League Cup group stage.
Braga

The natural thing for any of the clubs outside the three Portuguese giants to do is to lose to one of them in their respective matches. The problem is that, more often than not, Braga produce enough over the course of the season to match them in terms of results in head-to-head matches, but more often than not they fail to make the step up. For example, in their last encounter, they were eliminated from the Portuguese Cup by losing 3-2 away to Benfica.

Braga are in 4th place in the Portuguese league, just 2 points behind their rivals this afternoon. In other words, if they were to win here, they would finish the round ahead of them, "skipping the queue" of natural favorites in this competition. But the truth is that few have confidence that Braga will be able to respond against one of the country's giants. Even more so as visitors. However, it's worth noting that Braga have won four of their last six games away from home.

Porto

Porto carried a lot of doubts, despite having consistent results. A lot of this is due to the fact that they produce good volume throughout the games, but don't always succeed as well as they could in terms of results. In their last match, the club exorcised a ghost from their season: they put in a beautiful performance in a 4-0 win over Estoril, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup. Their rivals had beaten them twice this season.

This result confirmed the club's solidity in recent performances - they have scored in 5 of their last 6 games, winning 4 times during this stretch. With the 4 goals scored in their last performance, Porto have averaged 2.1 goals per game in their last 6 matches. Porto have produced even better numbers over this stretch. The best of their dominance comes in their home games. After all, Porto have won their last 6 games on home soil.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Braga and Porto is valid for the 17th round of the Liga Portugal Bwin 2023/24.

The two teams recently played out some exciting games in the Portuguese Cup, and now in this direct clash at the top of the table, it's going to be the same, and that promises to be the case right from the first leg. With both teams needing to win to stay in the title race, an excellent but somewhat risky guess is that the first half will have more than just one goal.

Porto's top scorer in the league with four goals, Evanilson shone in the team's last game, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Estoril. With the Brazilian expected to continue his form after a great performance, he's the odds-on favorite to score at any moment.

The match takes place in Portugal's Liga Bwin on January 14, 2023 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Welcome to the Porto - Braga live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Liga Portugal Bwin between two teams: Porto on one side. On the other is Braga. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
