Universitario vs Atletico Nacional LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

This is the kick-off time for the Universitario vs Atletico Nacional match on January 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 1:00 a.m. (Monday, January 15th)
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 p.m.
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 19:00 p.m.
Nacional and its reinforcements
The presence of the Colombian-Spanish center back, Bernardo Espinosa, who arrives from Girona of Spain, after a long stay in Spanish soccer and a short internship in English soccer, stands out.
Jhon Bodmer, and his vision for a new year with Nacional
Who is Fabian Bustos?
The Cordoban has had a long career in Ecuadorian football, coaching teams such as Tecnico Universitario, CD Macara, Manta FC, Liga de Portoviejo, Delfin SC, Barcelona SC, in addition to coaching Santos FC and America MG in Brazil.
The new coach of the Cremas, Daniel Bustos Barbero, is the new coach of the Cremas, arriving after a successful spell at the helm of Jorge Fosatti.
Now, he will have his first experience in Inca soccer.
Peruvian champion debuts in USA
In this regard, the Argentinean coach Fabián Bustos referred to the Valera issue after his possible move to Japanese soccer. "He is in his best moment, we will see if it is convenient for the institution and the player, when there is a signed contract there are clauses, for now I have him here, we have to take advantage of it".
Called up - Atlético Nacional
International Friendly Match 🆚 Universitario
Those led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer come preparing the team to face the BetPlay League, and the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores.
The Stadium
