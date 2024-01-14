Universitario vs Atletico Nacional LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Betsson

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Universitario vs Atletico Nacional live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Universitario vs Atletico Nacional live, as well as the latest information from the DRV PNK Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Universitario vs Atlético Nacional online and live

The match will be broadcasted on television by GOL Peru and Win Sports +, with streaming service through Win Sports Online.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Colombia is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Universitario vs Atletico Nacional match on January 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 1:00 a.m. (Monday, January 15th)
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 p.m.
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 19:00 p.m.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Nacional and its reinforcements

Atletico Nacional will present Edwin Torres, Joan Castro, Carlos Sierra, Bernardo Espinosa and Daniel Mantilla, who joined the discipline of the green paisa for this 2024. 

The presence of the Colombian-Spanish center back, Bernardo Espinosa, who arrives from Girona of Spain, after a long stay in Spanish soccer and a short internship in English soccer, stands out. 

5:45 AMan hour ago

Jhon Bodmer, and his vision for a new year with Nacional

At a press conference, Nacional's DT referred to the work that his team has been developing in the current preseason. Bodmer indicated: "We are having a preseason where the concepts are already being worked on in detail, and we have fulfilled many objectives. So we are very pleased with the perception of the physical objective and we have been very attentive to the live work to take care of this issue and, obviously, to project the best from the player's health".
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Who is Fabian Bustos?

The 54 years old Argentinean coach, Fabian Daniel Bustos Barbero, is the new coach of the Cremas, he arrives after the successful passage of Jorge Fosatti, by the bench of the Cremas.

The Cordoban has had a long career in Ecuadorian football, coaching teams such as Tecnico Universitario, CD Macara, Manta FC, Liga de Portoviejo, Delfin SC, Barcelona SC, in addition to coaching Santos FC and America MG in Brazil.

The new coach of the Cremas, Daniel Bustos Barbero, is the new coach of the Cremas, arriving after a successful spell at the helm of Jorge Fosatti.

Now, he will have his first experience in Inca soccer.
 

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Peruvian champion debuts in USA

With a renewed team, Universitario de Deportes faces Atletico Nacional in Miami, the current Peruvian champion will not be able to count on Jairo Concha, recently hired for lack of U.S. visa, in addition to the absence of Alex Valera.

In this regard, the Argentinean coach Fabián Bustos referred to the Valera issue after his possible move to Japanese soccer. "He is in his best moment, we will see if it is convenient for the institution and the player, when there is a signed contract there are clauses, for now I have him here, we have to take advantage of it".

5:30 AM2 hours ago

Called up - Atlético Nacional

Coach Jhon Jairo Bodmer summoned 21 players for the trip to the United States, to face Universitario de Perú, in the delegation is the charrúa Agustín Álvarez Wallace, who arrived as a reinforcement, and has pending the issue of transfers to become an official part of the squad.
Photo: Atlético Nacional
Photo: Atlético Nacional
5:25 AM2 hours ago

International Friendly Match 🆚 Universitario

The verdolaga team faces the cream club in Miami, in the first international friendly match for the green paisa.
Those led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer come preparing the team to face the BetPlay League, and the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores.
5:20 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will take place at DRV PNK Stadium, the home of Inter Miami FC, the team that has Lionel Messi as its star player. The stadium is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, and has a capacity of 21,000 spectators. 
 
Photo: Inter Miami FC
Photo: Inter Miami FC
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Universitario de Deportes vs Atletico Nacional, a pre-season friendly match.
My name is Mario Meza May, and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo