Benfica vs Rio Ave: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Primeira Liga Match

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM6 minutes ago

Don't miss a detail Benfica vs Rio Ave match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
12:55 AM11 minutes ago

BENFICA!

Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
12:50 AM16 minutes ago

RIO AVE AS A VISITOR!

Rio Ave faced a series of challenges in its last games in the Liga Portugal (LP) and other competitions. In the most recent matches, the team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Vitória SC on December 23, 2023, and drew 2-2 against Arouca on December 10, 2023. In competitions such as In the Portuguese Cup (TAP), Rio Ave had an unfavorable result when they lost 2-1 to Torreense on October 22, 2023.

In addition, LP performance includes defeats to Sporting CP (2-0), Braga (2-1), and Estoril (2-0), as well as draws against Gil Vicente (1-1 ), Casa Pia (1 to 1) and a victory over Arouca (2 to 0).

In short, Rio Ave faced mixed results, with some defeats, draws and a victory in different competitions, highlighting the competitiveness of the sporting scene.

12:45 AM21 minutes ago

BENFICA AS PRINCIPAL!

In the last few games, Benfica presented a varied performance, with important victories, draws and a defeat. The victories against Braga (3 to 2), Famalicao (3 to 0), AVS (4 to 1), Farense (1 to 0), Sporting CP (2 to 1) and FC Porto (1 to 0), highlighting the team's ability to face opponents of different levels and competitions.

There were also notable draws, such as against Inter (3-3) and Casa Pia (1-1), indicating challenges faced by the team in some clashes. The only recorded defeat was against Real Sociedad (0-1), in a game that did not end in favor of Benfica.

In short, Benfica demonstrated versatility, winning crucial victories and facing challenges in draws and defeats. The team's performance suggests an ability to compete on multiple fronts and a good position in pursuing its goals in competitions.

12:40 AM26 minutes ago

GAME STAGE!

Estádio da Luz, located in Lisbon, Portugal, is one of the largest stadiums in the world. the home of Sport Lisboa and Benfica. Opened in 2003, it has a capacity for more than 64,000 spectators and stands out for its modern design. In addition to hosting football matches, the stadium is also an international venue. It is used for various sporting and non-sporting events, such as concerts. Benfica, one of Portugal’s most successful clubs, plays its home matches at this stadium. With its impressive architecture and rich history, Estádio da Luz is a must-see. It is an iconic venue that has hosted significant events, including the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final.
12:35 AM31 minutes ago

HISTORIC!

In the last direct clashes between Benfica and Rio Ave, Benfica demonstrated a solid performance, winning most of the victories. The most recent meeting, on April 2, 2023, in the Portuguese League (LP), resulted in a 1-0 victory for Benfica. Before that, on October 8, 2022, again in the LP, Benfica won the Rio Ave by 4 to 2. The team was also successful in other meetings, such as 1st. March 2021 (2-0), January 14, 2020 (TAP, 3-2), and November 2, 2019 (2-0), all by LP.

Although Benfica has maintained a positive record, it is It is interesting to note that some games were very competitive, with tighter scores, such as the match on June 17, 2020 (1-2) and the game on May 12, 2019 (2-3). In short, Benfica has consistently managed to overcome Rio Ave in recent head-to-head matches, showing its superiority in various scenarios and competitions.

12:30 AM36 minutes ago

HOW DOES THE RIO AVE REACH?

Rio Ave faced a series of challenges in the last matches of the Liga Portugal (LP). The most recent clash, on January 7, 2024, resulted in a victory for Rio Ave over Portimonense, with a score of 2-0. Before that, on December 23, 2023, the team suffered a defeat by 1-0 against Vitória SC. Draws have been a constant for Rio Ave, with draws of 1-1 against Vizela, 2-2 against Arouca and 1-1 against Estrela da Amadora.

The most impressive results include a 2-0 victory over Boavista on October 29, 2023. However, the team also had challenges, such as the 3-4 defeat to Farense on October 22. October 2023, in the Portuguese Cup (TAP). The match against Torreense on October 22, 2023 ended in a 2-1 defeat.

In short, Rio Ave has experienced ups and downs in the last few matches, facing victories, defeats and draws in the LP and TAP. The team's performance highlights the competitiveness and unpredictability of the football landscape.

12:25 AM41 minutes ago

HOW DOES BENFICA ARRIVE?

In the last few matches, Benfica demonstrated a remarkable performance, winning important victories in several competitions. In the most recent clash against Braga, for TAP, Benfica emerged victorious with a score of 3-2, highlighting their skill on the field. Before that, in the Portuguese League (LP), the team defeated Arouca 3-0 and Famalicao 3-0, consolidating a series of consecutive victories.

The clash against Braga, for LP, resulted in another 1-0 victory, highlighting the team's consistency. In an exciting match for the Champions League (CLG), Benfica overcame AVS with a convincing 4-1. Facing challengers Red Bull Salzburg, the Portuguese team maintained their victorious position with a 3-1 victory However, there were some draws, such as against Farense (1 to 1) and Moreirense (0 to 0), both for LP, indicating that the team also faced challenges. In summary, Benfica displayed an impressive performance, achieving consistent victories in various competitions and demonstrating its competitiveness on the domestic and international scenes.

12:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Luz Stadium

The Benfica vs Rio Ave game will be played at Luz Stadium, with a capacity at 65.000 people.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Benfica vs Rio Ave live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
