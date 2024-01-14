Ghana vs Cape Verde: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in African Cup of Nations Match
Photo: Disclosure/FIFA

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

WatchGhana vs Cape Verde Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Ghana vs Cape Verde match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
2:55 AMan hour ago

GHANA!

Photo: Disclosure/FIFA
Photo: Disclosure/FIFA
2:50 AMan hour ago

CAPE VERDE AS A VISITOR!

The Cape Verde team faced a series of challenges in its last games, covering competitions such as AMS, CMU and CNA. The most recent clash, on January 10, 2024, for the AMS, resulted in a 2-0 defeat to Tunisia. Previously, in November 2023, at CMU, Cape Verde achieved a 2-0 victory over eSwatini.

However, the team struggled against opponents such as Algeria in October 2023, suffering a significant 5-1 defeat at the AMS. The CNA clash with Togo in September 2023 also ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat.

There were notable victories in September 2022 and July 2022 against Bahrain and Sierra Leone respectively, both by AMS and CNA. However, the team faced defeats to Ecuador and Burkina Faso in June 2022, ending their participation with a mixed record in the last 10 games. These results highlight the competitiveness and performance fluctuations of the Cape Verdean team in the international and regional scenarios.

2:45 AMan hour ago

GHANA AS PRINCIPAL!

In recent games, the Ghana football team has demonstrated a consistent performance, standing out for its defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. In the most recent clash, held on January 8, 2024, against Namibia, the match ended in a goalless draw (0-0), reflecting an even contest. Before that, on November 17, 2023, Ghana beat Madagascar 1-0, demonstrating their ability to secure victories even with narrow margins.

Over the last few games, Ghana has won significant victories, such as the triumphs over Liberia (3-1), Central African Republic (2-1), Angola (1-0), Morocco (3-0), Sudan (3-1) and Switzerland (2-0). These victories highlight the team’s consistency across different competitions and scenarios.

However, there have been some unfavorable results, including a 0-1 defeat to Mozambique on 10 January 2023, and a 0-2 defeat to Uruguay on 2 December 2022.

In summary, the Ghana team appears to be in good shape, maintaining a positive performance with notable victories, although it has faced some challenges over the last few games.

2:40 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

The Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny is is a prominent stadium located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Built in 1952, the stadium is built in 1952. This is a significant milestone in the African sporting landscape. With a capacity for around 35,000 spectators, the venue hosts large-scale sporting and cultural events, contributing to the region's vibrant atmosphere.

Named after the first president of Côte d'Ivoire, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, the stadium played a crucial role in the history of the country and the African continent. Over the years, it has hosted numerous football competitions, including important matches in national and international tournaments.

In addition to football, the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny was also the venue for cultural and political events. Its iconic architecture and central location make it a multifunctional location, standing out as a symbol of pride for locals.

The stadium is more than just a sports arena; is It is a focal point for the community, witnessing memorable moments and playing a crucial role in promoting sport and culture in Côte d'Ivoire.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS!

In the direct clashes between Ghana and Cape Verde, recorded on February 2, 2013, Ghana emerged victorious with a score of 2-0. Previously, on November 14, 2012, the game held in Cape Verde ended in a 1-0 victory for Ghana.

Another clash on October 8, 2005, held in Cape Verde, saw Ghana dominate the match with a 4-0 victory. Before that game, on September 5, 2004, Ghana again defeated Cape Verde with a score of 2-0.

Therefore, based on head-to-head comparisons, Ghana has an advantage, achieving consistent victories over Cape Verde over these years.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO CAPE VERDE?

In the last 10 games, the Cape Verde team had a mixed performance, recording two wins, four draws and four defeats. In the most recent confrontation, which took place on January 10, 2024, within the AMS, Cape Verde faced Tunisia and suffered a 2-0 defeat. Before that, on November 21, 2023, at CMU, they beat eSwatini 2-0. On November 16, 2023, also at CMU, they drew goalless with Angola.

In the AMS scenario, on October 17, 2023, they faced Comoros and were defeated 2-1. Before that, on October 12, 2023, they faced Algeria, suffering a 5-1 defeat .

Results include a 3-2 defeat to Togo on September 10, 2023, at CNA. Furthermore, on June 18, 2023, at CNA, they beat Burkina Faso 3-1. On June 12, 2023, at AMS, they drew goalless with Morocco.

In the March 2023 clashes, they beat eSwatini 1-0 in the CNA, but drew 0-0 with eSwatini in the AMS, thus ending a sequence of mixed results.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

HOW DOES GHANA ARRIVE?

In recent games, the Ghana football team has had varied performances, with a mix of draws, victories and defeats. In the most recent clash on January 8, 2024, against Namibia, the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Before that, on 21 November 2023, Ghana faced Comoros and were defeated 1-0. However, the team bounced back on 17 November 2023, beating Madagascar 1-0.

In previous meetings, Ghana has had mixed results, including a 4-0 defeat to the USA on 17 October 2023 and a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on 14 October 2023. However, the team won on September 7, 2023 against Liberia (3-1) and on June 18, 2023 against the Central African Republic (2-1).

The March 2023 clashes against Angola resulted in two draws, 0-0 and 1-1. The last game on record was a 1-0 victory over Angola on March 23, 2023. In summary, Ghana has experienced ups and downs, but has achieved some important victories in its recent trajectory.< /p>

2:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The Ghana vs Cape Verde game will be played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, with a capacity at 45.000 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: Ghana vs Cape Verde live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo