Ghana vs Cape Verde: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in African Cup of Nations Match

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchGhana vs Cape Verde Live Score Here
GHANA!
CAPE VERDE AS A VISITOR!
However, the team struggled against opponents such as Algeria in October 2023, suffering a significant 5-1 defeat at the AMS. The CNA clash with Togo in September 2023 also ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat.
There were notable victories in September 2022 and July 2022 against Bahrain and Sierra Leone respectively, both by AMS and CNA. However, the team faced defeats to Ecuador and Burkina Faso in June 2022, ending their participation with a mixed record in the last 10 games. These results highlight the competitiveness and performance fluctuations of the Cape Verdean team in the international and regional scenarios.
GHANA AS PRINCIPAL!
Over the last few games, Ghana has won significant victories, such as the triumphs over Liberia (3-1), Central African Republic (2-1), Angola (1-0), Morocco (3-0), Sudan (3-1) and Switzerland (2-0). These victories highlight the team’s consistency across different competitions and scenarios.
However, there have been some unfavorable results, including a 0-1 defeat to Mozambique on 10 January 2023, and a 0-2 defeat to Uruguay on 2 December 2022.
In summary, the Ghana team appears to be in good shape, maintaining a positive performance with notable victories, although it has faced some challenges over the last few games.
GAME STAGE!
Named after the first president of Côte d'Ivoire, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, the stadium played a crucial role in the history of the country and the African continent. Over the years, it has hosted numerous football competitions, including important matches in national and international tournaments.
In addition to football, the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny was also the venue for cultural and political events. Its iconic architecture and central location make it a multifunctional location, standing out as a symbol of pride for locals.
The stadium is more than just a sports arena; is It is a focal point for the community, witnessing memorable moments and playing a crucial role in promoting sport and culture in Côte d'Ivoire.
HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS!
Another clash on October 8, 2005, held in Cape Verde, saw Ghana dominate the match with a 4-0 victory. Before that game, on September 5, 2004, Ghana again defeated Cape Verde with a score of 2-0.
Therefore, based on head-to-head comparisons, Ghana has an advantage, achieving consistent victories over Cape Verde over these years.
HOW DO YOU GET TO CAPE VERDE?
In the AMS scenario, on October 17, 2023, they faced Comoros and were defeated 2-1. Before that, on October 12, 2023, they faced Algeria, suffering a 5-1 defeat .
Results include a 3-2 defeat to Togo on September 10, 2023, at CNA. Furthermore, on June 18, 2023, at CNA, they beat Burkina Faso 3-1. On June 12, 2023, at AMS, they drew goalless with Morocco.
In the March 2023 clashes, they beat eSwatini 1-0 in the CNA, but drew 0-0 with eSwatini in the AMS, thus ending a sequence of mixed results.
HOW DOES GHANA ARRIVE?
In previous meetings, Ghana has had mixed results, including a 4-0 defeat to the USA on 17 October 2023 and a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on 14 October 2023. However, the team won on September 7, 2023 against Liberia (3-1) and on June 18, 2023 against the Central African Republic (2-1).
The March 2023 clashes against Angola resulted in two draws, 0-0 and 1-1. The last game on record was a 1-0 victory over Angola on March 23, 2023. In summary, Ghana has experienced ups and downs, but has achieved some important victories in its recent trajectory.< /p>