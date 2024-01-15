Cameroon vs Guinea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Africa Cup of Nations Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Cameroon vs Guinea live from the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cameroon vs Guinea live corresponding to the 2024 African Cup of Nations, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade Charles Konan Banny. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cameroon vs Guinea online and live from the 2024 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Cameroon vs Guinea match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without transmission
Brazil: 14 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 14 hours without transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 12 hours on Fanatiz
Spain: 18 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 11 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without transmission
Peru: 12 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cameroon's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Fabrice Ondoa, Olivier Ntcham, Christopher Wooh, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo, Harold Moukoudi, Darlin Yongwa, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Olivier Kemen, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Vincent Aboubakar.
André Onana, player to watch!
The Manchester United goalkeeper has become one of the great leaders of the Cameroonian team and was a starter in all the matches of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after managing to be in the African Cup, Onana is running to be the main reference on the wall defensive that Cameroon needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his team and arrives with 9 unbeaten goals and a penalty saved in 29 games with your club.
How does Cameroon get here?
Those from Cameroon appear in this duel as part of the 2024 African Cup of Nations at the start of the championship. The Cameroonians present a list with interesting players such as André Onana, Frank Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Faris Moumbagna, Christopher Wooh and Harold Moukoudi. Cameroon is a power in the CAF zone with 5 titles and they will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that they can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. These come after dominating Group C of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and achieving 7 points out of a possible 12. Those from Cameroon are located as part of Group C along with Guinea, Gambia and Senegal, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the African Cup title.
Guinea's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ibrahim Koné, Saïdou Sow, Julian Jeanvier, Sekou Sylla, Naby Oularé, Amadou Diawara, Seydouba Cissé, Abdoulaye Touré, Serhou Guirassy, Aguibou Camara and Morgan Guilavogui.
Serhou Guirassy, player to watch!
The VfB Stuttgart forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Guinea team. Guirassy arrives as one of the recent signings of the German team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 16 games where he scored 19 goals and gave 2 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Mohamed Bayo to form a lethal forward.
How does Guinea arrive?
The Guinean team enters the Stade Charles Konan Banny, to face the Cameroon team and continue its path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. They were part of the African Cup qualifiers, achieving their ticket by finishing in the second place in their group and leaving out Malawi and Ethiopia. In the preliminary phase of the African Cup, they achieved 10 points, after a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses. The Guinea team has a good base of players led by Serhou Guirassy, Naby Keita, Mouctar Diakhaby, Mohamed Bayo, Mohamed Camara and Francois Kamano. Those from Guinea have the ability to get into the second round of the African Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in their region. They are part of Group C along with Cameroon, Senegal and Gambia.
Where is the game?
The Stade Charles Konan Banny located in the city of Yamoussoukro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2022.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cameroon vs Guinea match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Stade Charles Konan Banny, at 12 pm.