Necaxa vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:27 AM17 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Necaxa vs Atlas live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Necaxa vs Atlas live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Victoria Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:22 AM22 minutes ago

Where and how Necaxa vs Atlas online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Necaxa vs Atlas can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:17 AM27 minutes ago

What time is the Necaxa vs Atlas match corresponding to Matchday 1 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Necaxa vs Atlas match on January 14, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Japan: 6:00 p.m.

India: 05:00 hours

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 12:00 p.m.

Australia: 12:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 1:00 p.m.

8:12 AM32 minutes ago

Manchester City Statements

Didier Cambindo spoke prior to this match: «I hope to be able to compete for the tournament, fight on the scoring table, that is what I am looking for in this tournament. With all my teammates I have felt very good".

«It is a quite difficult team. I think the position they finished in doesn't reflect how well they played. It's a great team; We are preparing every detail, since they have very important players. "We hope that on Sunday we can make a good presentation and that it will be a great debut for everyone,"

8:07 AM37 minutes ago

Atlas' latest lineup

C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, A. Santamaría, J. Lozano; J. Márquez, A. Bass, J. Zapata; M. García, J. Caicedo, E. Aguirre.
8:02 AM42 minutes ago

Necaxa's latest lineup

E. Unsain; J. Rodríguez, A. Montes, A. Peña, E. Martínez; C. González, F. Arce, D. Gómez, B. Garnica; E. Méndez, R. Monreal.
7:57 AMan hour ago

How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas did not have a good season in the Apertura 2023, the Guadalajara team did not meet its objectives and left its fans a lot to be desired, so it will seek to surprise.

7:52 AMan hour ago

How does Necaxa arrive?

Although Necaxa had a regular finish, the Rayos were not able to make the leap they were looking for in the competition, the Aguascalientes team did not qualify for the league and was one of the worst teams in the tournament.
7:47 AMan hour ago

The Necaxa vs Atlas match will be played at the Victoria Stadium

The Necaxa vs Atlas match will be played at the Victoria Stadium located in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:42 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Necaxa vs Atlas match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Victoria Stadium at 6:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo