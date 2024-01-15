South Korea vs Bahrain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup
Photo: Getty Images

8:33 PM25 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Korea vs Bahrain in addition to the latest information emerging from the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.
8:28 PM30 minutes ago

Where to watch the South Korea vs Bahrain match in the Asian Cup?

If you want to watch the South Korea vs Bahrain match, you can follow it on television through Paramount

 


8:23 PM35 minutes ago

What time is the match between South Korea vs Bahrain in the Asian Cup?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:


Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA (ET): 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10.30 AM

Australia: 19:30 AM

India: 3:45 PM

8:18 PM40 minutes ago

Be careful with this Bahrain player

Yusuf, 30-year-old center forward. He currently plays for Mladá Boleslav, which is in the Czech League. He has six goals and two assists in 19 games. An attacker who played for Slavia Prague with whom he participated in the UEFA Champions League. He only scored one goal last year with the national team in seven games. In total he has 64 caps for Bahrain with 11 goals and two assists.

 

8:13 PMan hour ago

Be careful with this South Korean player

Son Heung-Min is the big star of the South Korean team, in addition to being Tottenham's great reference after the departure of Harry Kane. This season with the Spurs she has 12 goals and five assists in 21 games. In 2023 she had six goals and two assists in South Korea in eight games. In total she has 119 caps with 41 goals and 15 assists.

 

8:08 PMan hour ago

Actualidad - Bahrein

They have lost three of the last four games they have played. They finished 2023 playing two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup where they won against Yemen, but lost against the United Arab Emirates. In preparation they have played two friendly matches before playing in the Asian Cup after losing against Angola 0-3 and against Australia

 

This is the seventh time they have qualified for the Asian Cup and they are doing so for the fifth time in a row. Their best position was the fourth place they achieved in 2004. While in the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16.

8:03 PMan hour ago

News - South Korea

They have seven consecutive games without losing and have not lost since last June 16, 2023 where they lost against Peru. They closed the year by beating Singapore against China in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. While they played only one friendly before playing in the Asian Cup where they defeated Iraq 1-0.

 

They have played 14 of the 17 times in the Asian Cup. They have only won two editions, although they have not won since 1960. In the last edition they participated they fell in the quarterfinals.

7:58 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of 16 times South Korea and Bahrain have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for the Korean team, which has won 11 times. Four times the duel has ended in a draw and on only one occasion has Bahrain won. Their last duel came precisely in 2019 in the round of 16 of the Asian Cup where South Korea defeated 2-1. While Bahrain's only victory in this duel occurred 17 years ago in this tournament, in 2007 where Bahrain won 2-1 in the group stage.
7:53 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Rayan. This was inaugurated in 1974 and has a capacity for 15,000 spectators.

 

7:48 PMan hour ago

Match preview

South Korea and Bahrain will meet in the match corresponding to the first day of the group stage of the Asian Cup this Monday, January 15, 2024. Both teams are in group E along with Malaysia and Jordan.
7:43 PMan hour ago

