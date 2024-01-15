Indonesia vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:30 PMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Indonesia vs Iraq

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Indonesia vs Iraq, as well as the latest information emerging from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Where to watch the Indonesia vs Iraq match?

If you want to watch the Indonesia vs Iraq match, you can follow it on television through Paramount+


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:20 PMan hour ago

What time is Indonesia vs Iraq in the Asian Cup?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30

Bolivia: 9:30

Brazil: 10:30

Chile: 10:30

Colombia: 8:30

Ecuador: 8:30

US (ET): 9:30 a.m.

Spain: 3:30 p.m.

Mexico: 8:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 8:30 am

Uruguay: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.

If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:15 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Irak player

Danilo Al-Saed, 24-year-old left winger who plays for Sandefjord in the Norwegian league. Last season this footballer achieved 11 goals and two assists in 30 games with the Norwegian club. While he only has three international caps for Iraq and for the first time he will be on the expedition in a major tournament such as the Asian Cup. The only bad news about this footballer is that after the end of the season in his country he has not scored a single goal since last November 6.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Indonesian player

Dimas Drajad, forward who has been playing since the 2025/16 season in Persikabo 1973, Indonesian league. With his club this season he has not managed to score any goals, but he has given three assists. In 12 caps with the Vietnam national team he has six goals and an assist.

 

9:05 PMan hour ago

Current Events - Iraq

They have only played one friendly match before participating in the Asian Cup. It was last January 6 against South Korea where they lost 1-0. They closed 2023 by winning the Kings Cup in Thailand, winning the semifinals and the final from the penalty spot. They closed 2023 by achieving their first two victories in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, after beating Indonesia 5-1, precisely, and Vietnam 0-1.

 

Tenth edition that this team participated in the Asian Cup and eighth time in a row. They have only been able to lift this title in one edition of this tournament and that was in 2007. In the last edition they were close to decline after being defeated in the round of 16 for the first time in history.

9:00 PMan hour ago

Current Events - Indonesia

They have five consecutive games without winning, four of them were defeats. After losing against Iraq and drawing against the Philippines in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, they closed the year. Before playing the Asian Cup they have played three friendly matches and have lost all three they have played. They have been scorers for Libya and Iran, while in their second duel against Libya they lost by the minimum.

 

This will be the fifth time they have competed in the Asian Cup. They have not qualified for almost 17 years, 2007 was the last time. In the four previous editions they did not advance beyond the group stage and have only achieved two victories in this competition.

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Background

A total of eight confrontations between these two teams with a balance of six victories for Iraq, one draw and one victory for Indonesia. The last time they met was last November in a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup where Iraq won 5-1 on the scoreboard. This will be the first time they meet in an Asian Cup match. Indonesia's only victory in this duel came in 1968 in qualifying for the Olympic Games.
8:50 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, a stadium located in Rayan, Qatar. This was inaugurated in December 2020 and has a capacity for 45,032 spectators.

 

8:45 PM2 hours ago

Match preview

Indonesia and Iraq will meet on the first day of the group stage of the Asian Cup this Monday, January 15, 2024. Both teams are in group D along with Japan and Vietnam.
8:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Indonesia vs Iraq in the Asian Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the analysis and news prior to the match here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo