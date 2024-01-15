Indonesia vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Indonesia vs Iraq
Where to watch the Indonesia vs Iraq match?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Indonesia vs Iraq in the Asian Cup?
Argentina: 10:30
Bolivia: 9:30
Brazil: 10:30
Chile: 10:30
Colombia: 8:30
Ecuador: 8:30
US (ET): 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 am
Uruguay: 10:30 am
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Current Events - Iraq
Tenth edition that this team participated in the Asian Cup and eighth time in a row. They have only been able to lift this title in one edition of this tournament and that was in 2007. In the last edition they were close to decline after being defeated in the round of 16 for the first time in history.
Current Events - Indonesia
This will be the fifth time they have competed in the Asian Cup. They have not qualified for almost 17 years, 2007 was the last time. In the four previous editions they did not advance beyond the group stage and have only achieved two victories in this competition.
Background
