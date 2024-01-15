Malaysia vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asia Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Al-Janoub Stadium
The match will take place at the Al-Janoub stadium, which can also be called Al-Wakrah. Built in 2019, the stadium was used for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and has a capacity of just over 44,000 fans.
Retrospect
Malaysia and Jordan have met five times in their history, and curiously Malaysia have never won. Jordan have won three and drawn two. There has only been one match in the Asian Cup, where the two teams drew 0-0 in the 1998 edition of the competition. Malaysia have played Jordan three times on home soil, losing two and drawing one. In those five games, Jordan scored six goals, an average of 1.2 goals per game. Malaysia, on the other hand, haven't scored a single goal so far.
Probable Jordan
Jordan's probable team for the match is: Abu Laila, Nasib, Al-Arab and Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh and Al Mardhi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat and Olwan.
Probable Malaysia
Malaysia's probable team for the match is: Hazmi, Davies, Eldstal and Cools; Hanapi Fazail, Wilkin and Corbin-Ong; Halim, Rasid and Akhyar.
Group E
This will be the first round of group E in the competition. In addition to Malaysia and Jordan, the group also includes Bahrain and South Korea.
Last Matches: Jordan
Jordan, on the other hand, have two defeats and one win in their last games. On December 28, away from home, the defeat came 2-1 to Lebanon, with Al-Dardour opening the scoring for Jordan, while Haidar equalized and Mansour turned the game around. On Friday (5), away from home, the victory was 2-1 against Qatar, with Afifi opening the scoring, Al-Naimat equalizing and Olwan turning the game around. And on Tuesday (9), the defeat was 6-1 to Japan, with goals from Itakura, Nakamura, Minamino (2), Asano and Maeda, while Rateb netted.
Last Matches: Malaysia
Malaysia come into the match with one draw and two wins from their last games. On November 16, 2023, the first win came at home, 4-3, over Kyrgyzstan, with goals from Cools (2), Brauzman (own goal) and Abdul Halim, while Uulu, Batyrkanov and Merk. On the 21st, Darren Lok scored a 1-0 away win over Chinese Taipei. And on Monday (8), it was a 2-2 draw away to Syria, with Aiman and Paulo Josué scoring for Malaysia, while Sabbag and Hesar grabbed the equalizer.
