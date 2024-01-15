Senegal vs Gambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game
Image: Senegal

Update Live Commentary
Don't leave here to follow Senegal vs Gambia live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Senegal vs Gambia live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.
Where and how Senegal vs Gambia online and live

What time is the Senegal vs Gambia match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Senegal vs Gambia match on January 14, 2024

Senegal Statements

Aliou Cissé spoke before starting his participation in the African Cup of Nations: “The pressure that exists is a positive pressure that motivates us to win, but I have a lot of experience because I will have my fourth experience with Senegal as a coach during the African Cup of Nations” .

“There are many candidates for the continental title and Senegal is not the only favorite to win the title.”

“Now we have a new challenge, yesterday already happened, which was the 2021 African Cup of Nations and today is the 2023 African Cup of Nations.”

   The most important thing is to start the competition well. I am very focused on the first match against Gambia to achieve a positive result in the first match. "The Gambia is a strong and united team, with strong players."

Gambia's latest lineup

M. Jobe; S. Janko, B. Sanneh, O. Colley, J. Mendy; A. Jallow, E. Adams, N. Sonko, D. Ngum, A. Fadera; M. Barrow.
Senegal's latest lineup

E. Mendy; K. Koulibaly, I. Jakobs, A. Diallo; K. Diatta, P. Gueye, L. Camara, M. Niakhate; I. Sarr, I. Ndiaye, H. Diallo.
How does Gambia get there?

Gambia failed to prepare previously because its match against Morocco ended up being cancelled, so its last match it played was in 2020, a match that ended in favor of the rival, Ivory Coast, who dominated and ended up winning categorically.
How does Senegal arrive?

Senegal managed to emerge victorious in its only friendly match prior to this Cup against Nigeria, the locals today managed to win one to zero against their peers.

The Senegal vs Gambia match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro

The Senegal vs Gambia match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro located in Margil Coast. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Senegal vs Gambia match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro at 08:00.
