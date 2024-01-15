Senegal vs Gambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Senegal vs Gambia live
Where and how Senegal vs Gambia online and live
Senegal vs Gambia can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Senegal vs Gambia match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations?
Argentina: 08:00 hours
Bolivia: 08:00 hours
Brazil: 08:00 hours
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
United States: 9:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 hours
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 08:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 p.m.
Senegal Statements
“There are many candidates for the continental title and Senegal is not the only favorite to win the title.”
“Now we have a new challenge, yesterday already happened, which was the 2021 African Cup of Nations and today is the 2023 African Cup of Nations.”
The most important thing is to start the competition well. I am very focused on the first match against Gambia to achieve a positive result in the first match. "The Gambia is a strong and united team, with strong players."
Gambia's latest lineup
Senegal's latest lineup
How does Gambia get there?
How does Senegal arrive?