Algeria vs Angola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game
Imagen: Algeria

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Algeria vs Angola live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Bouake Stadium.
Where and how Algeria vs Angola online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Algeria vs Angola can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Algeria vs Angola match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Algeria vs Angola match on January 15, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 02:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.

Algeria Statements

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi spoke to the media: "It is a huge pride to represent my country and lead this national team in incredible competitions like the AFCON and, at the same time, it is a huge responsibility because we are a football country and we have a population that loves football and especially the national team and we gave our people a lot of joy when we won the AFCON in 2019. We were disappointed with the last one because there were many expectations and we could not satisfy them, we could not satisfy ourselves first and we could not satisfy them , that's why we feel like we have to give something back at this AFCON."

"I know that there are many big teams; Since we were eliminated in the first round in Cameroon, we cannot say that we are favorites for this competition, no. We were not in the last World Cup, which was our main objective since 2019. We put a lot of energy into qualifying for "This World Cup, in fact, was our first objective."

"So we can't say that we are favorites, we can't say that we are going to win, but we can say that we have prepared ourselves to give our best and to perform in this competition and go as far as possible."

Angola's latest lineup

Neblú; Fredy, K. Gaspar, J. Buatu, A. Carneiro; L. Augusto, Milson, M. Keliano; Mabululo, Z. Luvumbo, Chow.
Algeria's latest lineup

I. Bennacer; A. Mandrea, B. Bounedjah, R. Mahrez, F. Chaïbi, R. Aït-Nouri, R. Bensebaini, N. Bentaleb, Y. Atal, A. Mandi, Y. Belaïli.
How does Angola arrive?

Angola had a match prior to this one that they played against Congo, in this match neither of the two teams managed to take advantage and they ended up tied without goals, so they are in a bad mood emotionally.
How does Algeria arrive?

Algeria beat Burundi four goals to zero in a friendly duel prior to the start of this competition, the players will go all out to score three in this match.

The Algeria vs Angola match will be played at the Bouake Stadium

The Algeria vs Angola match will be played at the Bouake Stadium located in the Ivory Coast. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Algeria vs Angola match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Bouake Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
