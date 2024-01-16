Burkina Faso vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2024
Photo: Getty Images

9:00 PM28 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burkina Faso vs Mauritania as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Peace Bouake. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 PM33 minutes ago

How to watch Burkina Faso vs Mauritania?

If you want to watch Burkina Faso vs Mauritania live on TV, it will be available on Bein Sports.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:50 PM38 minutes ago

What time is the match between Burkina Faso vs Mauritania in Africa Cup of Nations?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:


Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14:00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

8:45 PM43 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Mauritania

Idrissa, a young 23-year-old left winger who plays for Al Mesaimeer, a team in Qatar's second league. He has been in the youth categories of Cadiz and Lugo in Spain. With his national team he has 20 caps and has scored one goal. This will be the second African Cup of Nations he has played in.

 

8:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Burkina Faso

Bertrand Traoré, 28-year-old right winger, who plays in the Premier League with Aston Villa. This season he is having little participation with Unai Emery with only six matches. With the national team last year he already scored two goals and one assist. In 67 internationals he has 17 goals and five assists.

 

8:35 PMan hour ago

News - Mauritania

They have now gone four consecutive matches without a win. They closed the year with a loss against DR Congo and a draw against South Sudan in the first phase of the World Cup qualifiers. While they have played a friendly match in preparation for the Africa Cup where they drew goalless against Tunisia. 

 

This will be the third time they play the Africa Cup, they do it consecutively. However, they have not achieved any victory in this tournament with two draws and four defeats. In addition to only one goal scored

8:30 PMan hour ago

News - Burkina Faso

After starting 2023 with good sensations by drawing with Guinea Bissau by one and beating Ethiopia in the first phase for the 2026 World Cup qualification, they arrived after playing two friendlies. In the first one they lost 2-1 against Iran and in the most recent one they defeated DR Congo 1-2. 

 

This will be the 13th time they dispute this tournament where they have never managed to win it, but they were runners-up in 2013. In the last edition they finished fourth, after losing to Cameroon on penalties in the bronze medal match

8:25 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of four times these two teams have met, with Burkina Faso winning twice, Mauritania winning once and the remaining match ending in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in October 2023 in a friendly match, which Burkina Faso won 1-2. This will be the first meeting between Burkina Faso and Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations.
8:20 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Stadium of Peace Bouake, located in Ivory Coast. It was inaugurated in 1984 and has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.

 

8:15 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Burkina Faso and Mauritania will meet this Tuesday, January 16, 2024 in the first match of the group stage of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams are in group D along with Algeria and Angola.
8:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Burkina Faso vs Mauritania in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
