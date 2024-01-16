Tunisia vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tunisia vs Namibia in a Africa Cup of Nations
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tunisia vs Namibia match in the Africa Cup of Nations.
What time is Tunisia vs Namibia match for Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Tunisia vs Namibia of December 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tunisia vs Namibia live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 4th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, besides scoring a victory, leaving 2 wins for Tunisia, 0 draws and 1 for Namibia, leaving the scales very uneven.
Tunisia 2 - 0 Namibia, Nov. 17, 2007, International Friendlies
Watch out for this Tunisian player
Manchester United midfielder, 28-year-old Hannibal Mejbri has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Namibian player
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker, 30 year old Peter Shalulile has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the South African league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Tunisia doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Sao Tome and Principe, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tunisia 2 - 0 Cape Verde, Jan. 10, 2024, International friendlies
Tunisia 0 - 0 Mauritania, Jan. 6, 2024, International Friendlies
Malawi 0 - 1 Tunisia, Nov. 21, 2023, Africa Qualifiers
Tunisia 4 - 0 Sao Tome and Principe, Nov. 17, 2023, African Qualifiers
Japan 2 - 0 Tunisia, Oct. 17, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Namibia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Sao Tome and Principe, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ghana 0 - 0 Namibia, Jan. 8, 2024, International Friendlies
Sao Tome and Principe 0 - 2 Namibia, Nov. 21, 2023, African Qualifiers
Equatorial Guinea 1 - 0 Namibia, Nov. 15, 2023, African Qualifiers
South Africa 0 - 0 Namibia, Sept. 9, 2023, International Friendlies
Namibia 0 - 0 Botswana, Jul. 11, 2023, COSAFA Cup
