Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup Match
9:30 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan match live?

If you want to watch the game Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:25 PM2 hours ago

What time is Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan match for Asian Cup?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs Swansea of 16th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Star +

Chile 10:30 am: Star +

Colombia 9:30am: Star +

Ecuador 9:30am: Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: Paramount+

Spain 3:30 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 9:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +

Peru 9:30am: Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +

9:20 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Stefan Tarkovic!

"It's a great honor to be part of the Asian Cup in Qatar, where the last World Cup was held.  We've prepared very well, almost 40 days of training and games since the start on December 7th. We've played four preparatory matches, the players are well prepared and now we're excited to start the first game.

We all know it's a tough group. We played Oman in the World Cup qualifiers in November. Saudi soccer is incredible and very developed, while Thailand is a little more difficult to assess because they've recently changed coaches.

This is a challenging situation for our staff and players, but we have to show up and show what we can do. We want to achieve our goals and one of them is to qualify for the next round."

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Masatada Ishii!

"From the start in Thailand and here in Qatar, we've prepared well and we're confident in our strategy and we've also seen the dedication of the players. The players are 100% focused. If you look at the Japan versus Vietnam game, you can see that the level in Southeast Asia is high, so there's a standard that we have to maintain and show

For Teerasil and Chanathip, even though they're not here, we have a group of players who are ready for this tournament. But we have Theerathon (Bunmanthan) and other very good players who can take us far.

We've analyzed the team and we know that their attack has speed and they're also solid defensively, so we're aware of their strengths and weaknesses."

9:10 PM2 hours ago

9:05 PM2 hours ago

White Falcons

Kyrgyzstan made a good start to the 2019 edition, crowning their initial participation with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Philippines. This impressive result not only marked a promising start for the Kyrgyz in the tournament, but also ensured their presence in the Round of 16, representing a significant achievement for the national team.

The White Falcons currently occupy an outstanding position compared to Thailand in the FIFA World Ranking, being ranked 15 places higher, at 98th. 

The Kyrgyz, motivated by their previous success and their favorable position in the rankings, are now aiming for a second consecutive appearance in the knockout phase of the World Cup.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

War Elephants

Thailand demonstrated a remarkable performance in the group stage of the Asian Cup, losing only two of their last six games (recording two wins and two draws). This consistent performance allowed the team to qualify for the Round of 16 in the 2019 tournament. It's worth noting that this achievement marked the first time since 1972 that Thailand had advanced to the knockout stage of the competition.

During their last two group games, the Thai team won one and drew one, consolidating their position in the continental competition. These positive results not only boosted the team's confidence, but also reflected the players' hard work and determination.

In addition to their achievements on the pitch, the War Elephants underwent a significant change in their coaching staff in November last year. Masatada Ishii took over, succeeding Alexandre Polking.

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium is located in the city of Doha, Qatar. It is the home of Al-Duhail Sports Club, one of the country's most popular clubs.

The stadium was inaugurated in 2013 and has a capacity of 10,000 spectators. It has a natural grass pitch and a modern drainage system that allows matches to be played even on rainy days.

The stadium has hosted a number of important matches, including games in the AFC Champions League, the Emir of Qatar Cup and the Qatar Cup.

8:50 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan live this Tuesday (16), at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 9:30 am ET, for the Asian Cup. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
8:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
