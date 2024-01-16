Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan match live?
What time is Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan match for Asian Cup?
Speak, Stefan Tarkovic!
We all know it's a tough group. We played Oman in the World Cup qualifiers in November. Saudi soccer is incredible and very developed, while Thailand is a little more difficult to assess because they've recently changed coaches.
This is a challenging situation for our staff and players, but we have to show up and show what we can do. We want to achieve our goals and one of them is to qualify for the next round."
Speak, Masatada Ishii!
For Teerasil and Chanathip, even though they're not here, we have a group of players who are ready for this tournament. But we have Theerathon (Bunmanthan) and other very good players who can take us far.
We've analyzed the team and we know that their attack has speed and they're also solid defensively, so we're aware of their strengths and weaknesses."
Group F
White Falcons
The White Falcons currently occupy an outstanding position compared to Thailand in the FIFA World Ranking, being ranked 15 places higher, at 98th.
The Kyrgyz, motivated by their previous success and their favorable position in the rankings, are now aiming for a second consecutive appearance in the knockout phase of the World Cup.
War Elephants
Thailand demonstrated a remarkable performance in the group stage of the Asian Cup, losing only two of their last six games (recording two wins and two draws). This consistent performance allowed the team to qualify for the Round of 16 in the 2019 tournament. It's worth noting that this achievement marked the first time since 1972 that Thailand had advanced to the knockout stage of the competition.
During their last two group games, the Thai team won one and drew one, consolidating their position in the continental competition. These positive results not only boosted the team's confidence, but also reflected the players' hard work and determination.
In addition to their achievements on the pitch, the War Elephants underwent a significant change in their coaching staff in November last year. Masatada Ishii took over, succeeding Alexandre Polking.
Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 2013 and has a capacity of 10,000 spectators. It has a natural grass pitch and a modern drainage system that allows matches to be played even on rainy days.
The stadium has hosted a number of important matches, including games in the AFC Champions League, the Emir of Qatar Cup and the Qatar Cup.
