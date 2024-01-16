Mali vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game
Photo: South African national football team

3:00 AM35 minutes ago

When is the grand final?

The grand final of this African Cup of Nations tournament will be defined until next February, more specifically until February 11 at 2:00 p.m. Where we are going to meet the great winner.
2:55 AM40 minutes ago

1 vs 1

These two teams have played two games in their entire history, one friendly and another in the last African Cup of Nations. The two victories are for South Africa by 1-2.

South Africa 1-2 Mali | 2019

South Africa 1-2 Mali | 2013

2:50 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the Mali vs South Africa live starting line-ups, as well as the latest information from the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:45 AMan hour ago

How to watch Mali vs South Africa Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday 16 January 2024

USA Time: 3:00 PM

USA TV channel (English): In Bein Sports. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Bein Sports.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:40 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mali vs South Africa: match for the in African Cup of Nations Match?

This is the start time of the game Mali vs South Africa: of tuesday 16 january 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday 16 January 2024

16:45 hrs

no transmission

Bolivia

Tuesday 16 January 2024

16:45 hrs

no transmission

Brazil

Tuesday 16 January 2024

16:45 hrs

 In Band Play.

Chile

Tuesday 16 January 2024

16:45 hrs

no transmission

Colombia

Tuesday 16 January 2024

14:45 hrs

no transmission

Ecuador

Tuesday 16 January 2024

14:45 hrs

no transmission

Spain

Tuesday 16 January 2024

18:45 hrs

no transmission

Canada

Tuesday 16 January 2024

14:45 hrs

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Tuesday 16 January 2024

14:45 hrs

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Tuesday 16 January 2024

13:45 hrs

no transmission

Paraguay

Tuesday 16 January 2024

16:45 hrs

no transmission

Peru

Tuesday 16 January 2024

12:45 hrs

no transmission

Uruguay

Tuesday 16 January 2024

16:45 hrs

no transmission

Venezuela

Tuesday 16 January 2024

15:45 hrs

no transmission
2:35 AMan hour ago

How does Mali get there?

Mali, the leader of the group, enters this competition after winning by 6 goals to two at the beginning of the year in a friendly against Guinea-Bissau, but also recorded a one-goal draw in the World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic. Their next game on matchday two will be on Saturday the 20th against Tunisia and they will close their participation against Namibia on Wednesday at 11:00 am.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does South Africa arrive?

The South Africans appear in the African Cup of Nations tournament facing Mali, they come from a draw against the Lesotho team by zero goals, but their most recent defeat was last year in the month of November when they lost to Rwanda by two goals to zero in the World Cup qualifiers. They have not won since November 18 against Benin by two goals to one in the Qualifiers.
Their next game on matchday two will be against Namibia on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 p.m. and they will close their participation in the African Cup of Nations against Tunisia on Wednesday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Group E

Group E is for South Africa, Tunisia, Mali and Nambia. These teams will make their debut in this edition of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. Looking to reach the next phase of the tournament.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is the venue for this game of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. Located in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, it was inaugurated on November 4, 2023 with a capacity for 20,000 spectators. This stadium was selected to be created for this competition and to receive the teams in this tournament. Its name is in honor of the country's Prime Minister, who will die in 2020.
2:15 AMan hour ago

