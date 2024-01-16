Mali vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the grand final?
1 vs 1
South Africa 1-2 Mali | 2019
South Africa 1-2 Mali | 2013
Follow here Mali vs South Africa Live Score
How to watch Mali vs South Africa Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM
USA TV channel (English): In Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Bein Sports.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mali vs South Africa: match for the in African Cup of Nations Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
In Band Play.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
14:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
14:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Spain
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
18:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Canada
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
14:45 hrs
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
14:45 hrs
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
13:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Peru
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
12:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
16:45 hrs
|
no transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday 16 January 2024
|
15:45 hrs
|
no transmission
How does Mali get there?
How does South Africa arrive?
Their next game on matchday two will be against Namibia on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 p.m. and they will close their participation in the African Cup of Nations against Tunisia on Wednesday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m.