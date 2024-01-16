Birmingham City vs Hull City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Birmingham City vs Hull City?
This is the kick-off time for the Birmingham City vs Hull City match on January 16, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Referee: Lewis Smith.
Key player at Hull City
One of the players to watch out for at Hull City is Aaron Connolly, the 23-year-old Irish-born center forward has played 24 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has two assists and eight goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers twice, Coventry City, Stoke City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.
Key player for Birmingham City
One of the most outstanding players in Birmingham City is Jay Stansfield, the 21-year-old center forward born in England, has played 23 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Plymouth Argyle, Millwall, Preston North End, Southampton, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City.
History Birmingham City vs Hull City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Hull City dominates the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Birmingham City has won one meeting.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Hull City with four goals to Birmingham City's three.
Actuality - Hull City
Hull City has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing a total of 27 games, it is in the ninth position in the standings with 39 points, this was achieved after winning 11 games, drawing six and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of +3, this after scoring 41 goals and conceding 38.
Hull City 0 - 1 Sunderland AFC
- Last five matches
Hull City 0 - 1 Sunderland AFC
Hull City 3 - 2 Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday 3 - 1 Hull City
Hull City 1 - 1 Birmingham City
Hull City 1 - 2 Norwich City
Actuality - Birmingham City
Birmingham City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 27 matches they are in the 20th position in the standings with 29 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing eight and losing 12, they have also scored 32 goals and conceded 43, for a goal difference of -11.
Birmingham City 1 - 3 Stoke City
- Last five matches
Birmingham City 1 - 3 Stoke City
Birmingham City 0 - 0 Bristol City
Leeds United 3 - 0 Birmingham City
Hull City 1 - 1 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 2 - 2 Swansea City
The match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium
The match between Birmingham City and Hull City will take place at St Andrew's Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Birmingham City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1906 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
