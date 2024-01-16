Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game
Foto: Bolton

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town on TV in real time?

Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town

FA Cup

Date: January 16, 2023

Time: 2:45 pm ET 

Venue: University Of Bolton Stadium, Horwich, Greater Manchester, England

Broadcast: Star+

2:40 AMan hour ago

When is the Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at the University Of Bolton Stadium in Horwich, Greater Manchester, England, in the 3rd round of the 2023/24 FA Cup. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Bolton's probable line-up

Nathan Baxter; Eoin Toal, Ricardo Santos e William Forrester; Aaron Morley; Josh Dacres-Cogley, Edmond-Paris Maghoma, George Thomason e Randell Williams; Dion Charles e Victor Adeboyejo.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Luton Town's probable line-up

Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Amari'i Bell e Teden Mengi; Issa Kaboré, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga e Alfie Doughty; Andros Townsend e Jacob Brown; Elijah Adebayo.
2:25 AMan hour ago

the worst records in the Premier League

Unlike their current opponents, Luton Town have one of the worst records in the Premier League. In the standings, they occupy 18th place and have accumulated just 16 points. In the 20 matches they have played, they have won four, drawn four and lost 12.

In their most recent Premier League fixture, they faced Burnley in a direct battle at the bottom of the table and were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Zeki Amdouni opened the scoring for The Clarets in the 36th minute. In second-half stoppage time, Luton equalized through Carlton Morris.

2:20 AMan hour ago

third best record in League One

Bolton have the third best record in League One (the third tier of English soccer), with 51 points to their name and just two behind leaders Portsmouth. In addition, they haven't been beaten in the competition for four games, winning all four.

They recently visited the Crown Ground to face Accrington in the EFL Trophy and came away with a 3-1 victory. The first half was very eventful, so much so that three goals were scored. The visitors scored with Cameron Jerome and Aaron Morley, while The Stans scored with Alex Handerson. At the end of the match, Kyle Dempsey closed the scoring for The Trotters.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Bolton

Bolton have played 12 of their 32 games away from home. So far, they have eight wins, two draws and two victories. In their nine most recent matches, they have only suffered one defeat and are on a run of two consecutive wins.

Alive in the EFL Trophy, the Trotters have won their first two FA Cup games and are second in League One.

Absentees: Dan Nlundulu and George Johnston (injured).

Bolton
Bolton

 

Luton Town are the visitors in this match and have gone three games without a win. Bolton, on the other hand, have one of the best records in the third division, are unbeaten in six matches and are playing at home. For this reason, the tip for punters is to go for the "Final Result - Bolton" market.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Luton Town

Of their 21 games this season, Luton Town have played 11 of them at home. They've won three, drawn two and lost six. In their last six matches, they've been very erratic and in the most recent four they've suffered three defeats.

It hasn't been an easy year for the team. As well as being knocked out of the Carabao Cup, the Hatters are in third place in the Premier League.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town is valid for the FA Cup 2023/24.

As part of the FA Cup (England) tournament, a match between Bolton Wanderers FC and Luton Town is scheduled. The match will kick off on 16.01 at 16:45. All sports bettors can follow Bolton Wanderers FC Luton Town betting tips using the subsequent analysis of the statistics and predictions of the selections for the match.

Overall, the teams have already played 5 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 07.01.24, and the game ended 0:0. Bolton Wanderers FC won 3 matches, while Luton Town managed to win 0. In addition, there were matches in which the teams played on equal footing, so they have 2 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a 7-1 goal difference.

2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Bolton Wanderers vs Luton Town live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive FA Cup match between two teams: Bolton Wanderers on one side. On the other side is Luton Town. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo