Juventus vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Serie A Game

What time is the Juventus vs Sassuolo match corresponding to Matchday 20 of Serie A?
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.
Brazil: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 hours
Nigeria: 04:45 hours
South Africa: 05:45 hours
Australia: 5:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:45 p.m.
Juventus Statements
“We have grown in awareness since the first game against them and we have also made a lot of progress technically and basically. I always say that in football it is important to be balanced and it doesn't take much for things to slide. We have to have enthusiasm, both as a team and as fans, but we cannot get carried away because that is when mistakes are made.
“The further we go, the less margin for error we have. We know the importance of staying focused now.”
“[Adrien] Rabiot is fine, he has recovered. Also [Federico] Chiesa. As has always been the case, the players who start the game are just as important as those who come off the bench. I still have to decide if Rabiot will start and then I will have to make some decisions at the back, since [Federico] Gatti is missing due to suspension.
“The doubt I have behind me is the choice between [Daniele] Rugani and Alex Sandro. [Timothy] Weah is growing and still has room for improvement as he comes from a different league. He has learned a lot defensively.
“In attack we have [Kenan] Yildiz doing well, as well as [Arkadiusz] Milik and [Dusan] Vlahovic. We will also have Chiesa again. [Moise] Kean underwent medical tests this morning and is now working to get back to fitness. As things stand, I don't see Yildiz and Chiesa playing behind the striker because we have found a good balance and there is always the risk of changing things, and that is never good in the second round of matches. , since it is always much more complicated than the first round.”
Sassuolo's latest lineup
Juventus' latest lineup
How does Sassuolo arrive?
How does Juventus arrive?