Juventus vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Serie A Game

Don't leave here to follow Juventus vs Sassuolo live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Sassuolo live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Juventus Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
What time is the Juventus vs Sassuolo match corresponding to Matchday 20 of Serie A?

This is the start time of the Juventus vs Sassuolo match on January 16, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.

Brazil: 1:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 00:45 hours

Nigeria: 04:45 hours

South Africa: 05:45 hours

Australia: 5:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:45 p.m.

Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media: The group has worked well, as always, in recent days and we know the importance of tomorrow's match. We had a bad night in the first game against Sassuolo and we know that we were facing a good team. The three points at stake tomorrow are important and we will have to be very careful tactically. Sassuolo are dangerous if you make mistakes against them, so we will have to be on fire.

“We have grown in awareness since the first game against them and we have also made a lot of progress technically and basically. I always say that in football it is important to be balanced and it doesn't take much for things to slide. We have to have enthusiasm, both as a team and as fans, but we cannot get carried away because that is when mistakes are made.

“The further we go, the less margin for error we have. We know the importance of staying focused now.”

“[Adrien] Rabiot is fine, he has recovered. Also [Federico] Chiesa. As has always been the case, the players who start the game are just as important as those who come off the bench. I still have to decide if Rabiot will start and then I will have to make some decisions at the back, since [Federico] Gatti is missing due to suspension.

“The doubt I have behind me is the choice between [Daniele] Rugani and Alex Sandro. [Timothy] Weah is growing and still has room for improvement as he comes from a different league. He has learned a lot defensively.

“In attack we have [Kenan] Yildiz doing well, as well as [Arkadiusz] Milik and [Dusan] Vlahovic. We will also have Chiesa again. [Moise] Kean underwent medical tests this morning and is now working to get back to fitness. As things stand, I don't see Yildiz and Chiesa playing behind the striker because we have found a good balance and there is always the risk of changing things, and that is never good in the second round of matches. , since it is always much more complicated than the first round.”

Sassuolo's latest lineup

Consigli; Toljan, Erlić, Ferrari, Pedersen, Boloca, Matheus Henrique, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Laurienté, Pinamonti
Juventus' latest lineup

Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Locatelli, McKennie, Miretti, Weah, Kostić; Yıldız, Milik
How does Sassuolo arrive?

Sassuolo rescued a victory against Fiorentina by the minimum, the visit will seek to emerge victorious in this complex stadium, where its fans weigh heavily.
How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus comes into this match after beating Frosinone convincingly in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, the local team categorically won four goals to zero. The locals will seek to add three and get closer to Inter, who is in first place with a five-point difference.

The Juventus vs Sassuolo match will be played at the Juventus Stadium

The Juventus vs Sassuolo match will be played at the Juventus Stadium located in Turin, Italy. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Juventus vs Sassuolo match, corresponding to Matchday 20 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium at 1:45 p.m.
