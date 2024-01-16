Bristol City vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch English FA Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Bristol City vs West Ham match for English FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs West Ham of January 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
West Ham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Bristol City's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner, Robert Dickie, George Tanner, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Joe Williams, Cameron Pring, Sam Bell, Tommy Conway, Anis Mehmeti and Jason Knight.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Bristol City. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham is doing well in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in sixth position in the general table after 10 games won, 4 draws and 6 lost, they have 34 points. It is West Ham's second game in the FA Cup, in the third round of the tournament is when they join the Premier League and Championship teams. Their last game was on January 2, 2024, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the London Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the Premier League. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Bristol City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for Bristol City to emerge victorious and we must keep an eye on them. Player Tommy Conway (#15) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Jason Knight (#12) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper Max O'Leary (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Bristol City in the tournament
The Bristol City football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship (second football division in England), they are in fourteenth position in the general table with 10 games won, 6 draws and 11 lost, achieving 36 points. Bristol City will play their second game of the tournament, their expectations are very high and they seek to become champions. Their last game was against Preston North End on 13 January 2024, the game ended in a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale and thus they suffered another defeat in the EFL Championship. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Ashton Gate Stadium is located in the city of Bristol, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 27,000 spectators. It was opened in 1987 and is currently the home of Bristol City FC and Bristol Rugby.