Saudi Arabia vs Oman LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup

Tune in here Saudi Arabia vs Oman Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Saudi Arabia vs Oman match.
What time is Saudi Arabia vs Oman match for Asian Cup Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabia vs Oman of 19th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Oman
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 16, 2024
|
12:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 16, 2024
|
14:30
|
Bolivia
|
January 16, 2024
|
12:30
|
Brasil
|
January 16, 2024
|
14:30
|
Chile
|
January 16, 2024
|
14:30
|
Colombia
|
January 16, 2024
|
12:30
|
Ecuador
|
January 16, 2024
|
12:30
|
España
|
January 16, 2024
|
18:30
|
Mexico
|
January 16, 2024
|
11:30
|
Peru
|
January 16, 2024
|
12:30
Watch out for this player from Omán:
The player to watch for this match will be Rachmat Irianto, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Omán.
Omán's last lineup:
E. Ari; E. Baggot, S. Pattynama, J. Amat, R. Ridho, S. Walsh; P. Kambuaya, R. Irianto, A. Bahar; S. Ramdani, R. Struick.
Watch out for this player from Arabia Saudita:
The player to watch for this match will be Saleh Al-Shehri the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives a security to his set that there will be dangerous plays that can end in Arabia Saudita's goal.
Arabia Saudita's last line-up:
M. Al Owais; A. Al Bulayhi, A. Al Saluli, H. Al Tambakti; H. Kadesh, A. Al Hassan, Hazz, Malki, S. Abdulhamid; Sheri, Radif.
Background:
Saudi Arabia and Oman have met on a total of 27 occasions (8 wins for Saudi Arabia, 11 draws, 8 wins for Oman) where the scales are all square. In goal scoring history, Saudi Arabia has the advantage with 34 goals scored to Oman's 31. Their last meeting dates back to an international friendly in January 2023 where Saudi Arabia beat Oman 2-0.
About the Stadium:
Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Doha, Qatar. This stadium has been used for various sporting events, especially soccer matches, and has hosted local and international competitions. It has a capacity to hold 10,000 spectators, providing space for exciting sporting events and high-level competitions. Like many stadiums in Qatar, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium features modern facilities and spectator amenities. These can include state-of-the-art technology, comfortable seating, food areas and amenities to enhance the overall spectator experience.
Must win or win
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia also arrives at the Asian Cup of Nations with the illusion of having a great performance and looking to fight to reach the knockout stages where they can fight to win the Cup. As in the previous and upcoming match, Saudi Arabia comes as the victim in the role of the match since they do not usually have great performances in the history of these tournaments, however, this match can serve as a breath of fresh air since getting the three points would put them right into the fight to qualify in a group where Japan and Iraq are the favorites to win the tickets that give access to the next phase.
Surprise is the order of the day
Oman's national team must take advantage of this match against the Saudi Arabian national team to take a breakthrough and improve their collective soccer towards their attempt to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2024 Asian Cup of Nations. Oman also faces an extremely tough group, but with a real and high possibility of qualifying to the next stage of this tournament. For this game, they will have to take advantage of the possibility of getting three points against a team that may not represent a strong threat to get the three points, since their next game, which will be the one to close their participation in the group stage of the tournament, will be against Iraq, a team that does represent a danger and is much more favored to get three points to qualify as second in the group.
The Asian Cup of Nations is here
The new edition of the Asian Nations Cup is back with the best actions, emotions, controversies, plays, goals, players and matches of one of the biggest continents in the world where soccer has grown by leaps and bounds. Little by little, the continent's nations began to export several players to the world's top leagues and the project bore fruit as they gathered their best players to represent the colors of their flag with dignity on the pitch in the search for eternal glory in Asia. In this group stage match between Saudi Arabia and Oman, both teams will be able to test the level they will face in the next match and the level they will have to be at in order to face a great challenge such as this tournament. Also, after a long time away from national competitions, these 90 minutes will be useful for the players to polish and fine-tune minimum details, improving their collective and individual game.
Kick-off time
The Saudi Arabia vs Oman match will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Saudi Arabia vs Oman!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.