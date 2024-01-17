Honduras vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Honduras vs Iceland match for Friendly Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Honduras vs Iceland of 16th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Honduras vs Islandia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 16, 2024
|
21:30
|
Bolivia
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
|
Brasil
|
January 16, 2024
|
21:30
|
Chile
|
January 16, 2024
|
21:30
|
Colombia
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
|
Ecuador
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
|
España
|
January 16, 2024
|
1:30
|
Mexico
|
January 16, 2024
|
18:30
|
Peru
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
Watch out for this Iceland player:
The player to watch for this match will be Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Iceland.
Iceland's final lineup:
H. Valdimarsson; G. Thorarinsson, H. Hermannsson, S. Ingason, V. Pálsson; A. Sigurdsson, J. Guomoundsson, I. Bergmann, J. Thorsteinsson; A. Finnbogasson, W. Willumsson.
Watch out for this player from Honduras:
For this match, the player to watch will be Honduras' iconic center forward, Anthony Lozano. The Honduran attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Anthony Lozano knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Honduras.
Last Honduras line-up:
E. Menjivar; J. Rosales, L. Vega, D. Maldonado, A. Najar; E. Rodríguez, D. Flores, L. Palma, J. Alvarez, R. Rivas; A. Lozano
Background:
Honduras and Iceland have never met in a friendly or international match, so this will be the first meeting between the two squads.
About the Stadium:
DRV PNK Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. It is the home of the Miami International Soccer Club, also known as Inter Miami CF, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team. DRV PNK Stadium was opened in 2020 and was designed specifically to host Inter Miami CF's MLS matches. It has a capacity of approximately 18,000 spectators. The name "DRV PNK Stadium" pays homage to the team's signature colors of pink and black (DRV is an abbreviation for David Raymond Beckham, co-owner of the club and former British footballer).
The play-off for the European Championship
Curiously, destiny brought together for this match two teams that are in the same scenario, but in different confederations, the national team of Iceland is also preparing to fight for a ticket to the biggest party of the European continent after failing to qualify in the qualifying group stage of the Germany 2024 European Championship. Now, Iceland's national team will finalize its preparation ahead of the defining duel against Honduras, an opponent that can bring them a lot since the Catrachos are characterized by having a great physical game that allows them to compete one on one with other national teams.
Preparing for the playoffs
After losing in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, the Honduran national team will have one more chance to secure a ticket to the Copa América 2024, but to do so, they will have to overcome the playoff phase to be played next March. Honduras will have to prepare properly if they do not want to be absent from the continent's greatest party, so they will have this duel against Iceland, a team that competes in Europe and has recently had great performances.
A friendly to kick off the year
For some teams, this is the perfect time to continue preparing for the start of the International Cups of each confederation, such as the African Cup, the Asian Cup or in the following months the remaining CONCACAF qualifiers for the Copa America, however, there are national teams that could not qualify for the international tournaments and are also using these dates to continue preparing for when they resume the qualifiers for Mexico, United States and Canada 2026.
Kick-off time
The Honduras vs Iceland match will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, in Maimi, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Honduras vs Iceland!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.