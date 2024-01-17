Lebanon vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup Match
AFC

How and where to watch the Lebanon vs China match live?

If you want to watch the game Lebanon vs China live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

What time is Lebanon vs China match for Asian Cup?

This is the start time of the game Lebanon vs China of 17th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: Star+

Chile 8:30 am: Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+

USA 6:30 am ET: Paramount+

Spain 1:30 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 7:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 7:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+

Speak, Aleksandar Jankovic!

"There are still two games to go, so there's no point in drawing conclusions about the chances of qualifying. After analyzing our previous game, we identified some weak points as well as positive trends, which we will study in more depth and use to the best of our ability.

Our enthusiasm and motivation haven't waned since the first game and I think both teams are equally capable of winning. So our goal is very simple - just to score one more goal than Lebanon."

Speak, Miodrag Radulovic!

"Playing the opening match of the Asian Cup was overwhelming for the team and made us make some silly mistakes and give the opposition opportunities, but that's history now and the competition starts for us with the second match. 

China are a very balanced team with a lot of experienced players and we have a lot of respect for them. Against a team like that, I want to ensure a balanced rhythm throughout the game, which may mean resting some players and mixing up the squad a bit.

The competition in the group is still open and we'll be fighting for the six points that are still up for grabs. I'm very optimistic about the game, especially with the support we've received from the stands."

Classification

The Dragons

China, twice runners-up in the Asian Cup, began their campaign in the most recent edition of the tournament with a goalless draw against Tajikistan. With that result, they find themselves sharing second place in their group.

The Dragons, however, face a notable challenge having failed to score in either of their last two Asian Cup games. After the 0-0 draw against Tajikistan, the Chinese team are in danger of being denied in terms of goals for three consecutive matches, something unprecedented in the history of their participation in the competition.

The Cedars

Lebanon are in fourth and last place in Group A, still without a point in the competition. The Cedars are coming off a heavy 3-0 defeat to Qatar, who are top of the group.

Despite their woes, in the match against Qatar, the Cedars showed a remarkable defensive performance, recording a total of 15 tackles, the most in a single World Cup match since 2019.

Hassan Maatouk, in particular, stood out in the first round, creating three chances during the match. This individual performance is significant, being the second highest number of chances created by a Lebanese player in a single match in the competition since 2019. The previous record belonged to Mohamad Haidar, who created seven chances against South Korea.

Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium is one of the stadiums built for the 2022 World Cup, located in the Al Thumama district of Doha, Qatar.

The stadium was inaugurated on October 21, 2021, with a capacity for 40,000 spectators. It has a natural grass pitch and a modern drainage system, which allows matches to be played even on rainy days.

It has a unique design, inspired by the gahfiya, a traditional Middle Eastern hat. The stadium's external structure is made up of 800 fiberglass panels, which can be illuminated in different colors. In addition, the stadium was designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating technologies to reduce energy consumption and the carbon footprint.

Eye on the game

Lebanon vs China live this Wednesday (17), at the Al Thumama Stadium at 6:30 am ET, for the Asian Cup. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Lebanon vs China Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
