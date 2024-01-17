Lebanon vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Lebanon vs China match live?
What time is Lebanon vs China match for Asian Cup?
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: Star+
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 6:30 am ET: Paramount+
Spain 1:30 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 7:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak, Aleksandar Jankovic!
Our enthusiasm and motivation haven't waned since the first game and I think both teams are equally capable of winning. So our goal is very simple - just to score one more goal than Lebanon."
Speak, Miodrag Radulovic!
China are a very balanced team with a lot of experienced players and we have a lot of respect for them. Against a team like that, I want to ensure a balanced rhythm throughout the game, which may mean resting some players and mixing up the squad a bit.
The competition in the group is still open and we'll be fighting for the six points that are still up for grabs. I'm very optimistic about the game, especially with the support we've received from the stands."
Classification
The Dragons
The Dragons, however, face a notable challenge having failed to score in either of their last two Asian Cup games. After the 0-0 draw against Tajikistan, the Chinese team are in danger of being denied in terms of goals for three consecutive matches, something unprecedented in the history of their participation in the competition.
The Cedars
Despite their woes, in the match against Qatar, the Cedars showed a remarkable defensive performance, recording a total of 15 tackles, the most in a single World Cup match since 2019.
Hassan Maatouk, in particular, stood out in the first round, creating three chances during the match. This individual performance is significant, being the second highest number of chances created by a Lebanese player in a single match in the competition since 2019. The previous record belonged to Mohamad Haidar, who created seven chances against South Korea.
Al Thumama Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on October 21, 2021, with a capacity for 40,000 spectators. It has a natural grass pitch and a modern drainage system, which allows matches to be played even on rainy days.
It has a unique design, inspired by the gahfiya, a traditional Middle Eastern hat. The stadium's external structure is made up of 800 fiberglass panels, which can be illuminated in different colors. In addition, the stadium was designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating technologies to reduce energy consumption and the carbon footprint.
