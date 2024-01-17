Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Everton vs Crystal Palace in a FA Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Everton vs Crystal Palace match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Crystal Palace of December 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Everton vs Crystal Palace Live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in streaming, it will be shown on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
France midfielder, 22 year old Michael Olise has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
France midfielder, Michael Olise, the midfielder will play his ninth game for his club, in the past he played 31 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the English league and 11 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 9 games.
Watch out for this Everton player
The 31-year-old Mali midfielder, Abdoulaye Doucouré has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Mali midfielder, Abdoulaye Doucouré, the midfielder will play his 18th game for his club, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 18 games.
How are Everton doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Crystal Palace, having a streak of o wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Everton 0 - 0 Aston Villa, Jan. 14, 2024, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton, Jan. 4, 2024, English FA Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 0 Everton, Dec. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 3 Manchester City, Dec. 27, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Everton, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
How are Crystal Palace doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Brentford, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton, Jan. 4, 2024, English FA Cup
Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Brentford, Dec. 30, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 1 Crystal Palace, Dec. 27, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Dec. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 2 - 2 Crystal Palace, Dec. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Everton vs Crystal Palace, corresponding to the FA Cup. The match will take place at Goodison Park, at 14:45.