Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

When is the Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
In recent meetings between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City, there has been balance, with a 1-1 draw in the last meeting in the FA Cup. However, Norwich City have a historic advantage over Bristol Rovers, with impressive 5-1 and 3-0 wins in previous League One encounters.Bristol Rovers were able to force a replay after a one-all draw at Norwich over a week ago, having been able to knock out Crewe in the previous round of a the FA Cup.
In the Championship, the Canaries are 11th in the table with 38 points, the same as Preston, one above Cardiff and one behind Middlesbrough, Hull and Watford.
In 27 matches, the overall record is 11 wins, five draws and 11 defeats, with 44 goals scored and 43 goals conceded.
In League One, Matt Taylor's side are 11th in the table with 34 points, one above Lincoln and one behind Leyton Orient.
In 25 games, their record is nine wins, seven draws and nine defeats, with 35 goals scored and 35 goals conceded.
The home side have the 11th best attacking record in the FA Cup. Bristol Rovers have scored 12 times in their 3 games so far, which is an average of 4 goals per game.
With an average of 1 goal scored per game this season in the FA Cup, how far can this team's attack go? Norwich have scored 1 goal in 1 match so far this season. As such, they are the 430th best team in terms of offense in the league.
There's no doubt that the home side's attack will provide us with some interesting data for the next game, after all, Bristol Rovers come into this match with a 2.26 expected goals, which is the number of chances created by the team in the FA Cup that could result in a goal.
Only when the game is over can we come to our own conclusions, but before the ball rolls we can definitely look at the away team's average of -0.06 expected goals and take that into account before placing a bet.
FA Cup
Date: January 17, 2023
Time: 2:45 pm ET
Venue: Memorial Stadium, in Bristol, England
Broadcast: Star+