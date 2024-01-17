Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game
Foto: Bristol City

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watchBristol Rovers vs Norwich Cityon TV in real time?

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City

FA Cup

Date: January 17, 2023

Time: 2:45 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, in Bristol, England

Broadcast: Star+

2:40 AMan hour ago

When is the Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, January 17 at the Memorial Stadium in Bristol, in the 3rd round of the 2023/24 FA Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.

In recent meetings between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City, there has been balance, with a 1-1 draw in the last meeting in the FA Cup. However, Norwich City have a historic advantage over Bristol Rovers, with impressive 5-1 and 3-0 wins in previous League One encounters.

Bristol Rovers were able to force a replay after a one-all draw at Norwich over a week ago, having been able to knock out Crewe in the previous round of a the FA Cup.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Probable Bristol Rovers

Matthew Cox, Josh Grant, Tristan Crama, Connor Taylor, Luke Thomas, Harvey Vale, Grant Ward, Sam Finley, Antony Evans, Chris Martin, Jevani Brown
2:30 AMan hour ago

Probable Norwich

George Long, Kellen Fisher, Dimitrios Giannoulis, Dany Batth, Grant Hanley, Liam Gibbs, Borja Sainz, Adam Forshaw, Ashley Barnes, Onel Hernández, Joshua Sargent
2:25 AMan hour ago

How arrive Norwich

Last Friday, Norwich got back to winning ways after four consecutive games without a win, taking all three points against Hull City (2-1) away from home, making it their third game in a row without losing, after drawing with Bristol Rovers (1-1) and Southampton (1-1).
2:20 AMan hour ago

How arrive Bristol

Without a win for three consecutive games, Bristol Rovers are coming off the back of a 1-2 defeat at Barnsley, their second league loss in a row after losing 2-3 away to Wycombe.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Norwich

Norwich, meanwhile, will have to work overtime to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup, after failing to take advantage of the support of their fans to qualify at home.

In the Championship, the Canaries are 11th in the table with 38 points, the same as Preston, one above Cardiff and one behind Middlesbrough, Hull and Watford.

In 27 matches, the overall record is 11 wins, five draws and 11 defeats, with 44 goals scored and 43 goals conceded.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers managed to force a replay after a one-all draw at Norwich more than a week ago, having been able to eliminate Crewe in the previous round of the FA Cup.

In League One, Matt Taylor's side are 11th in the table with 34 points, one above Lincoln and one behind Leyton Orient.

In 25 games, their record is nine wins, seven draws and nine defeats, with 35 goals scored and 35 goals conceded.

Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers

 

2:05 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City is valid for the FA Cup 2023/24.

The home side have the 11th best attacking record in the FA Cup. Bristol Rovers have scored 12 times in their 3 games so far, which is an average of 4 goals per game.

With an average of 1 goal scored per game this season in the FA Cup, how far can this team's attack go? Norwich have scored 1 goal in 1 match so far this season. As such, they are the 430th best team in terms of offense in the league.

There's no doubt that the home side's attack will provide us with some interesting data for the next game, after all, Bristol Rovers come into this match with a 2.26 expected goals, which is the number of chances created by the team in the FA Cup that could result in a goal.

Only when the game is over can we come to our own conclusions, but before the ball rolls we can definitely look at the away team's average of -0.06 expected goals and take that into account before placing a bet.

2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive FA Cup match between two teams: Bristol City on one side. On the other side is Norwich City. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo