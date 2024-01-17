Morocco vs Tanzania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Morocco vs Tanzania live
Where and how Morocco vs Tanzania online and live
Morocco vs Tanzania can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Morocco vs Tanzania match corresponding to Matchday 2 of the African Cup of Nations?
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 am
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 hours
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 am
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 10:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 3:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.
Morocco Declarations
"I am not interested in the Tanzanian coach's statements. It will surely be a different match from the World Cup qualifiers and we are prepared. We have trained for 15 days and the group is waiting for the match to enter the competition environment."
"Since the beginning of the competition there have been many surprises. The first match is always important to enter the competition, and we will enter to win and raise the level of confidence."
"We forgot about the World Cup, and when you go into the details of the event and do not show humility and discuss the details of the match lightly, you will see that the confrontation will not be easy, and I have full confidence in the players."
Tanzania's latest lineup
Morocco's latest lineup
How does Tanzania get there?
How does Morocco get there?