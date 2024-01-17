Morocco vs Tanzania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 African Cup of Nations Game

Update Live Commentary
Don't leave here to follow Morocco vs Tanzania live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs Tanzania live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the San Pedro Coliseum Stadium.
Where and how Morocco vs Tanzania online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Morocco vs Tanzania can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Morocco vs Tanzania match corresponding to Matchday 2 of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Morocco vs Tanzania match on January 17, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 am

United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 hours

Peru: 12:00 hours

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 10:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 03:00 hours

Australia: 3:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

Morocco Declarations

Walid Regragui, Moroccan coach, spoke before the duel: “We are a rival expected by all the teams, and in each match a fervent desire for victory will be perceived on the part of our competitors, similar to what we had in the World Cup.”

"I am not interested in the Tanzanian coach's statements. It will surely be a different match from the World Cup qualifiers and we are prepared. We have trained for 15 days and the group is waiting for the match to enter the competition environment."

"Since the beginning of the competition there have been many surprises. The first match is always important to enter the competition, and we will enter to win and raise the level of confidence."

"We forgot about the World Cup, and when you go into the details of the event and do not show humility and discuss the details of the match lightly, you will see that the confrontation will not be easy, and I have full confidence in the players."

Tanzania's latest lineup

Morocco's latest lineup

How does Tanzania get there?

Tanzania played its last preparation match against Egypt in this match, it failed to win and lost two goals to zero, ninety minutes in which it was unable to rescue the victory or score a single goal.
How does Morocco get there?

Morocco beat Sierra Leone with a large score in a preparatory duel prior to this Cup, the Moroccan team will seek to have a pleasant match and score goals to get the three points.

The Morocco vs Tanzania match will be played at the San Pedro Coliseum Stadium

The Morocco vs Tanzania match will be played at the San Pedro Coliseum Stadium located in Ivory Coast. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Morocco vs Tanzania match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the African Cup of Nations. The meeting will take place at the Coliseo San Pedro Stadium at 11:00 am.
