Blackpool vs Nottingham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Third Round FA Cup 2024
Photo: PA

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackpool vs Nottingham live in the FA Cup, as well as the latest information from Bloomfield Road.
Where and how to watch Blackpool vs Nottingham online live in the FA Cup?

The match will be broadcast on ESPN and through the Star+ streaming platform.


This is the kick-off time for the Blackpool vs Nottingham match in several countries:

Argentina: 16:45 

Bolivia: 15:45 

Brazil: 16:45 

Chile: 16:45

Colombia: 14:45 hours 

Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. 

USA (ET): 2:45 P.M. USA (ET): 2:45 pm 

Spain: 8:45 p.m. 

Mexico: 1:45 p.m. 

Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:45 p.m.

Latest Nottingham lineup

This was Nuno Espírito Santo's starting XI against Manchester United in the Premier League:

Latest Blackpool lineup

This was Neil Critchley's starting eleven against Exeter Cityl:

Nottingham Statements

After coming from a long period of inactivity and having rescued a draw against Blackpool in the previous match to force a replay in the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo told a press conference that they will not make the same mistakes again.

"The mistake in the previous game was the start of the game. The goals we conceded were too easy and we have to improve on that."

"We have to start the game well, be compact and go for the game as we want to go through."


He also mentioned how much it means to Forest Club to get a title in the FA Cup.

"It's very important for us. To me, to the players, to the club, to the fans, to English soccer. It's a great competition," he concluded.

Blackpool Statements

After securing victory over Exeter City, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said the result sets them up well to face Forest next Wednesday in the FA Cup Replay. 

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us on TV to go and cause an upset if we can. We are under no illusions how difficult it can be, Nottingham Forest are a top team and we know that in the first game things went our way," said the tactician.


"We have to be near perfect on Wednesday, but it's the cup, we're at home and we deserve a replay, so we're going to do it," concluded Neil Critchley.

How does Nottingham arrive?

Nottingham is coming from a great result, after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the 21st round of the Premier League and is located in the 15th position of the table with only five wins, five draws and 10 defeats. The team coached by Nuno Espírito Santo will try to eliminate Blackpool in the replay and advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

 

How does Blackpool arrive?

The Londoners come into this match on the back of their twelfth win of the season and third in a row. Valuable result at home by a score of 2-0 against Exeter City in the 27th round of the Football League One. They won the match thanks to a brace from Albie Morgan. However, the "Seasiders" are located in position number 8 of the general table, with 12 wins, six draws and nine defeats.

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road Stadium.

The Blackpool vs Nottingham match will be played at Bloomfield Road, located in the northwest of England and named after the street where it is located. The stadium has been home to Blackpool since 1901 and has a capacity of 17,000 fans.

The match will take place at Bloomfield Road Stadium at 13:45.
