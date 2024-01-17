Blackpool vs Nottingham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Third Round FA Cup 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kick-off time for the Blackpool vs Nottingham match in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45
Bolivia: 15:45
Brazil: 16:45
Chile: 16:45
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 P.M. USA (ET): 2:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m.
Latest Nottingham lineup
Latest Blackpool lineup
Nottingham Statements
"The mistake in the previous game was the start of the game. The goals we conceded were too easy and we have to improve on that."
"We have to start the game well, be compact and go for the game as we want to go through."
He also mentioned how much it means to Forest Club to get a title in the FA Cup.
"It's very important for us. To me, to the players, to the club, to the fans, to English soccer. It's a great competition," he concluded.
Blackpool Statements
"It's a fantastic opportunity for us on TV to go and cause an upset if we can. We are under no illusions how difficult it can be, Nottingham Forest are a top team and we know that in the first game things went our way," said the tactician.
"We have to be near perfect on Wednesday, but it's the cup, we're at home and we deserve a replay, so we're going to do it," concluded Neil Critchley.
How does Nottingham arrive?
How does Blackpool arrive?
The match will be played at Bloomfield Road Stadium.