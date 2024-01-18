Honduras vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score Updates and Stream (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
BAD RUN OF BAD LUCK FOR FLACO TENA
The team coached by Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena added its fifth consecutive match without a win, recording two draws and three defeats in friendly and CONCACAF Nations League matches. Meanwhile, for the Icelanders, this victory marked their first win after concluding the Euro qualifiers with two defeats.
GUATEMALA DEFEATED
The Guatemala National Team suffered a loss in its first game of 2024 against the Icelandic National Team at DRV PNK Stadium, which serves as home to MLS's Inter Miami, the team in which Argentine star Lionel Messi plays.
The only goal of the match was scored by Isak Thorvaldsson around the 79th minute, after a left-footed shot inside the box following an assist from Svanphorsson. This goal left goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen with no chance.
A CONTROVERSY THAT DOES NOT GO AWAY
Honduras' elimination from the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico was not well received at the Honduran National Soccer Federation. The president of the federation, Jorge Salomón, expressed his displeasure after the match at the Azteca Stadium and announced that they will seek legal action against referee Iván Barton. The controversy arose because the referee decided to add 9 minutes, plus two additional minutes, to the second half, which opened the opportunity for Mexico to score the equalizer.
THE CALLED UP
Goalkeepers: Harold Fonseca (Olancho), Luis López (Real España) and Marlon Licona (Motagua).
Defenders: Kevin Álvarez, Carlos Meléndez, Carlos Argueta, Wesly Decas and Marcelo Santos (Motagua); Juan Martínez (Olimpia), Debron García (Real España) and Javier Arriaga (Marathón).
Midfielders: Jorge Álvarez, Carlos Pineda, José Pinto and Edwin Rodríguez (Olimpia); Gerson Chávez and Samuel Elvir (Marathón); Edwin Maldonado and Carlos Mejía (Motagua).
Forwards: Yeison Mejía (Motagua), Douglas Martínez (Indy Eleven, USA); Damiel Carter and Darixon Vuelto (Real España) and Jorge Benguché (Olimpia).
THE CALL-UP LIST
The coach of the Honduras national team, Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, announced on Wednesday the call-up of 24 players for the friendly match against Iceland, scheduled for January 17 in Miami. Of the 24 players called up, only one, Douglas Martínez, plays abroad, representing the NSL club Indy Eleven in the United States. The vast majority of the other 23 players are part of local teams in Honduras, preparing for the start of the Clausura tournament that will begin on January 20.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for the international friendly is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players are back on the pitch with the best matches in the world.
Tune in here Honduras vs Iceland Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Honduras vs Iceland match.
What time is Honduras vs Iceland match for Friendly Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Honduras vs Iceland of 16th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Honduras vs Islandia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 16, 2024
|
21:30
|
Bolivia
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
|
Brasil
|
January 16, 2024
|
21:30
|
Chile
|
January 16, 2024
|
21:30
|
Colombia
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
|
Ecuador
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
|
España
|
January 16, 2024
|
1:30
|
Mexico
|
January 16, 2024
|
18:30
|
Peru
|
January 16, 2024
|
19:30
Watch out for this Iceland player:
The player to watch for this match will be Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Iceland.
Iceland's final lineup:
H. Valdimarsson; G. Thorarinsson, H. Hermannsson, S. Ingason, V. Pálsson; A. Sigurdsson, J. Guomoundsson, I. Bergmann, J. Thorsteinsson; A. Finnbogasson, W. Willumsson.
Watch out for this player from Honduras:
For this match, the player to watch will be Honduras' iconic center forward, Anthony Lozano. The Honduran attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Anthony Lozano knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Honduras.
Last Honduras line-up:
E. Menjivar; J. Rosales, L. Vega, D. Maldonado, A. Najar; E. Rodríguez, D. Flores, L. Palma, J. Alvarez, R. Rivas; A. Lozano
Background:
Honduras and Iceland have never met in a friendly or international match, so this will be the first meeting between the two squads.
About the Stadium:
DRV PNK Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. It is the home of the Miami International Soccer Club, also known as Inter Miami CF, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team. DRV PNK Stadium was opened in 2020 and was designed specifically to host Inter Miami CF's MLS matches. It has a capacity of approximately 18,000 spectators. The name "DRV PNK Stadium" pays homage to the team's signature colors of pink and black (DRV is an abbreviation for David Raymond Beckham, co-owner of the club and former British footballer).
The play-off for the European Championship
Curiously, destiny brought together for this match two teams that are in the same scenario, but in different confederations, the national team of Iceland is also preparing to fight for a ticket to the biggest party of the European continent after failing to qualify in the qualifying group stage of the Germany 2024 European Championship. Now, Iceland's national team will finalize its preparation ahead of the defining duel against Honduras, an opponent that can bring them a lot since the Catrachos are characterized by having a great physical game that allows them to compete one on one with other national teams.
Preparing for the playoffs
After losing in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, the Honduran national team will have one more chance to secure a ticket to the Copa América 2024, but to do so, they will have to overcome the playoff phase to be played next March. Honduras will have to prepare properly if they do not want to be absent from the continent's greatest party, so they will have this duel against Iceland, a team that competes in Europe and has recently had great performances.
A friendly to kick off the year
For some teams, this is the perfect time to continue preparing for the start of the International Cups of each confederation, such as the African Cup, the Asian Cup or in the following months the remaining CONCACAF qualifiers for the Copa America, however, there are national teams that could not qualify for the international tournaments and are also using these dates to continue preparing for when they resume the qualifiers for Mexico, United States and Canada 2026.
Kick-off time
The Honduras vs Iceland match will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, in Maimi, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Honduras vs Iceland!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.