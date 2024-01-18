Leon vs Tigres LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Leon vs Tigres match?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs Tigres of 17th January in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Leon vs Tigres around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
January 17, 2024
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
January 17, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 17, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
January 17, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
January 17, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
January 17, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 17, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
January 18, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
January 17, 2024
|
19:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
January 17, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; André-Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres attacker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Watch out for this León player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Federico Viñas. Leon's penalty area killer has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to set off the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to achieve the victory.
Last León lineup:
R. Cota; I. Moreno, J. Barreiro, A. Frías, W. Tesillo, O. Rodríguez; A. Mena, L. Romero, F. Ambriz, A. Alvarado; F. Viñas.
Latest Tigres lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Angulo, D. Reyes, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino; R. Carioca; J. Herrera, F. Córdova, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; A. Gignac.
Background:
Leon and Tigres have faced each other on a total of 35 occasions (10 Leon wins, 9 draws, 16 Tigres wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of Tigres. In terms of goals scored, Tigres has scored more goals than León, with a total of 48 goals scored and 39 for the visitors. Their last duel dates back to Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023 where Tigres won 1-0 against León.
About the Stadium:
Estadio León is located in the city of León, in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. It was inaugurated on January 20, 1967. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations and improvements to adapt to current needs. The stadium's capacity has varied throughout its history, but in its latest configuration, it seats around 31,297 spectators. The stadium is the main home of Club León, which competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.
Seeking the championship
On the other hand, the UANL Tigres will be looking to start the tournament on the right foot and, little by little, to add points in order to position themselves in the upper zone of the general table in their quest to qualify for the playoffs, advance to the final and add yet another title to their list of honors, which has been increasing exponentially in recent tournaments. Tigres comes to this match wounded but not defeated; the felines fell in their last Liga MX duel against América in the Grand Final, losing the championship and the possible bicampeonato, making the defeat all the more painful, however, for this reason they reinforced in the winter market with Juan Brunetta to continue putting together a powerful offense that will allow them to make the Olympic lap at the end of the season.
Better performance is needed
The Esmeraldas del León will be looking for a victory in their first match of the Clausura 2024 tournament when they host Tigres, the current runner-up in Mexican soccer, on the Green Pants' turf and accompanied by their Emerald fans, who are always present at every match and dream of seeing their team lift a title once again. León will start this season with a new Technical Director on the bench, since last season's elimination against América in the quarterfinals and the elimination from the Club World Cup led to the dismissal of Nicolás Larcamón, so now a new phase begins at La Fiera, where many achievements and championships are expected to follow.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Leon vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Leon, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
