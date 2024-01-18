River Plate vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Cotton Bowl Stadium
It is located in the city of Texas in the United States, is one of the most important stadiums since it has been the scene of college soccer and soccer matches, has a capacity for 92 thousand spectators, being one of the largest and was inaugurated on October 11, 1930, will host this friendly match between River Plate and Rayados de Monterrey tomorrow, certainly a great stadium for a great game.
Another River Plate friendly match
In addition to this friendly match against Rayados del Monterrey, River Plate will close their preparation next Saturday when they face Tuzos del Pachuca in their last preparation match, a match that promises to be very exciting.
Where and how to watch River plate vs Monterrey online and live in Friendly match
The River Plate vs Monterrey match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The River Plate vs Monterrey match will be broadcasted via streaming on the Star+ application.
What time is the match River Plate vs Monterrey in a Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Monterrey match on January 17, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 7:00 a.m.
South Africa: 7:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom: 02:00 hours
France: 02:00 hours
Italy: 02:00 hours
Netherlands: 02:00 hours
Belgium: 02:00 hours
Germany: 02:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this friendly match, where both teams will fight for the win and continue advancing in their season.
Background
Only once have these two teams met and on that occasion the winner was River Plate with a score of 1-0, a match that was very close but the winner was the Argentinean team, tomorrow is expected to be an equally close match, with a reserved forecast, this is the background of this match.
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados de Monterrey are coming from defeating Puebla in the beginning of their season in the Clausura 2024, they will have a short break to face River Plate in this friendly match and thus return to their league, it will be a match that will help them to get into rhythm and be one of the strongest teams in the Liga Mx, it is expected to be a very close match full of intensity, goals and emotions, this is how the two teams arrive to this friendly match tomorrow at the Cotton Bowl.
How does River Plate arrive?
River Plate will have two preparation matches before the start of the Argentine tournament, they will have two preparation matches with Mexican teams, they will face Pachuca and Monterrey, it is expected that tomorrow will be a very exciting match with two teams that always give great shows, this is how River Plate arrives to this preseason friendly match, the first of two they will have before the start of their local tournament.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the River Plate vs Rayados de Monterrey live stream, a friendly match. The match will take place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium at 7:00 pm.