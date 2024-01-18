Palestine vs United Arab Emirates Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Asian Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this match of the Asian Cup is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Palestine vs United Arab Emirates live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Palestine vs United Arab Emirates Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Palestine vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, your options are: CBS Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount + and CBS Sports Golazo
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Palestine
Abu Warda, Saldaña, Qumbor, Termanini, Qunbar, Hamada, Rashid, Hamed, Kharoub, Al-Batat, Seyam.
Last lineup UAE
Sultan Adel, Fabio De Lima, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Cala Caneda, Yahia Nader, Abdulla Ramadan, Angulla Loree, Bader Nastr, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalid Issa, Zayed Sultan.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed.
How does the UAE National Team arrive?
On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates, contrary to today's opponent, debuted with a victory on day 1 of the Asian Cup when they faced Hong Kong. The match ended 3-1 in favor of the Arabs to take second place in their section.
How does the Palestine National Team arrive?
The Palestinian team made its debut in this Asian Cup and did it in the worst way. Palestine suffered a painful defeat on day 1 against the Iranian national team, by a score of 4-1. Due to the defeat and by goal difference, the Palestinians are in fourth place (last) in Group C with zero points.
Day 2 of the Asia Cup
We return to the activity of the national teams in this half of the month. In this almost weekend, we continue Matchday 2 of the Asia Cup Group Stage, with a match between two national teams: Palestine, which lives in a war-torn country, and the United Arab Emirates, which has just hosted the World Cup.These teams will face each other in this match where the Palestinians will seek to take advantage of the locality to climb positions looking to get out of the bottom of the table, while the visitors want to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans and take over the top of the group. Can Palestine or the Arab team achieve victory?
The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium
The match between the Palestine National Team and the United Arab Emirates will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium, in the city of Al Wakrah, Qatar. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm (ET).
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!