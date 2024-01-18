Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid match.
What time is Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid match for Copa del Rey?
This is the start time of the game Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid of January 18th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 18, 2024
|
15:30
|
|
Argentina
|
January 18, 2024
|
17:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 18, 2024
|
15:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 18, 2024
|
17:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 18, 2024
|
17:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 18, 2024
|
15:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 18, 2024
|
15:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 18, 2024
|
21:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 18, 2024
|
14:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
January 18, 2024
|
15:30
Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Atletico Madrid's iconic center forward, Antoine Griezmann. The French attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be alert as Antoine Griezmann knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Atletico Madrid.
Atlético de Madrid's final lineup:
J. Oblak; Hermoso, J. Giménez, S. Savic; Koke; R. De Paul, M. Llorente, S. Lino, R. Riquelme; Á. Morata, A. Griezmann.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English player of Los Merengues is very loved by the fans of the team and he has been in charge of giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading rivals until reaching the small area to put in a brilliant cross or a cross shot that gives Real Madrid the advantage in the commitment.
Last Real Madrid lineup:
Kepa; D. Carvajal, Nacho, A. Rüdiger, F. Mendy; L. Modric, A. Tchouameni, F. Valverde; J. Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicus.
Background:
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have met on a total of 216 occasions (109 Real Madrid wins, 52 draws, 55 Atletico Madrid wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Real Madrid side. In terms of goals, 364 goals have been scored in favor of Real Madrid, while 279 have been scored in favor of Atletico Madrid. Their last duel dates back to the 23/24 season in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup where Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 5-3.
About the Stadium
The Wanda Metropolitano is a soccer stadium located in Madrid, Spain. It is the home of Club Atlético de Madrid, one of the most prominent soccer clubs in the city. It was officially inaugurated on September 16, 2017. Before it was the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid played at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, but moved to this new, more modern facility. The stadium has a capacity to hold more than 68,000 spectators, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in Spain. In addition to being the home of Atlético de Madrid, the Wanda Metropolitano has been used for international sporting events. It was the venue for the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, where Liverpool FC faced Tottenham Hotspur FC.
They have to give a real blow on the table
Unlike Real Madrid, which arrives as the favorite to take the victory and also, in a way, obliged to get out of the Civitas Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid comes to this match with a simple mission, impossible, half possible or whatever character it has according to the vision of each fan, and that is that the colchoneros must make the first surprise of the season, If Cholo Simeone's men were to be eliminated, they would have lost a great opportunity to win at least one trophy this season. In addition, Atletico Madrid have arguments to worry the white house since they are currently fifth in LaLiga with 38 points and threaten to fight for third place.
They must repeat the dose
Real Madrid will look to take the field at the Civitas Metropolitano with the mission of emerging victorious from the Copa del Rey tournament and continue their march to the next stage of the competition. Currently, the Whites arrive at this commitment with their heads held high after having qualified for the Grand Final of the Spanish Super Cup, precisely against the Colchoneros, who despite putting up resistance against the Merengues and pushing them to the limit until extra time, the players led by Carlo Ancelotti overcame adversity and took Atleti out of the competition in a thrilling derby full of goals. Now, back in Madrid, Real Madrid will look to repeat the dose of medicine applied a week ago at home and with their people to repeat that Real is the one who rules in Spain. After this match, Real Madrid will play against Almeria, then against Las Palmas and will open the month of February facing Getafe in a series of very interesting matches as the obligation to maintain the leadership is at its peak with the Merengue team.
Continue progressing in the tournament
The path of the Copa del Rey continues with the arrival of the round of 16, where ten and six teams will compete for the eight qualifying tickets to the quarterfinals of the competition with the aim of trying to reach the match that could give them a championship to show off in the institution's trophy cabinets and also to give a cheer to their fans who want to see their team triumph in such an important tournament as this one. For this match, there will be 90 minutes of intense emotions as the Madrid derby will steal part of this stage of the round of 16 when Real Madrid will face Atlético de Madrid in a duel that promises to spark as both teams are having an excellent performance so far this season and are fighting hard for the title of LaLiga 23/24. In addition, this duel with the flavor of revenge after what happened in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, adds spice to a game as attractive as this one.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid match will be played at Civitas Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Copa del Rey: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.