Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Game

Where and how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau on TV in real time?
Guinea-Bissau line-up
Equatorial Guinea line-up
Owono; Akapo, Anieboh, Orozco, Ndong; Ganet, Bikoro; Miranda, Machin, Salvador; Nsue. Técnico: Juan Michá.
Guinea-Bissau standout: Mama Baldé
Guinea-Bissau
Against the tournament hosts, Guinea-Bissau conceded a goal after just 4 minutes and failed to show their class. Côte d'Ivoire added to their tally in the second half to hand Guinea-Bissau a 2-0 defeat.
Equatorial Guinea highlight: Emilio Nsue
Equatorial Guinea
TIME AND PLACE!
Equatorial Guinea come into this game on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run, but only five wins in that time. The team qualified for this stage by finishing second in their group, with the same 13 points as Tunisia, but with a lower goal difference. Even so, in a group that also included Libya and Botswana, qualification came easily, with a nine-point lead over these two teams, making them a very difficult team to beat.
Guinea Bissau, on the other hand, have a shaky recent record, with four wins, two draws and four defeats in their last ten games, but in the qualifying phase they also came second behind Nigeria, but ahead of Sierra Leone, Sao Tome and Principe and Mauritius.
African Cup of Nations
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024;
Time: 09 a.m. ET
Venue: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, capital of Ivory Coast;
Where to watch: Bandplay (streaming).