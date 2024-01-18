Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Game
Foto: CAF

Where and how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau on TV in real time?

Equatorial Guinea - Guinea-Bissau

African Cup of Nations

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024;

Time: 09 a.m. ET

Venue: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, capital of Ivory Coast;

Where to watch: Bandplay (streaming).

When is the match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will kick off at 09 a.m. ET at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Abidijan, Ivory Coast in Round 2 of the African Cup of Nations. You can see everything here on VAVEL Brasil.
Guinea-Bissau line-up

Guinea-Bissau's probable line-up: Mendes; Cande, Sori Mané e Djaló; Carlos Mané, Semedo, Cassama, Rodrigues, Quizera; Gano, Balde. Coach: Baciro Candé.
Equatorial Guinea line-up

Probable line-up for Equatorial Guinea: 

Owono; Akapo, Anieboh, Orozco, Ndong; Ganet, Bikoro; Miranda, Machin, Salvador; Nsue. Técnico: Juan Michá.

Guinea-Bissau standout: Mama Baldé

Born in Portugal, Mama Baldé has played for the Guinea-Bissau national team since 2019, playing as a winger or right-back. He was part of the squad that took part in that year's African Cup of Nations, as well as the next edition in 2021. A player for French club Lyon, Baldé has only played one game for the club so far this season and hasn't scored a goal. For the national team, however, Baldé has scored twice in his last four matches.
Guinea-Bissau

Participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time, Guinea-Bissau is looking for its first win in the history of the competition. In their previous 10 matches, they have drawn 3 and suffered 7 defeats, including the opening match of this year's edition against Côte d'Ivoire.

Against the tournament hosts, Guinea-Bissau conceded a goal after just 4 minutes and failed to show their class. Côte d'Ivoire added to their tally in the second half to hand Guinea-Bissau a 2-0 defeat.

Equatorial Guinea highlight: Emilio Nsue

The team's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals, Emilio Nsue is the team's most experienced player, with spells in Spanish and English soccer and a background in the youth ranks of the Spanish national team. Born in Spain, the striker chose to play for the Equatorial Guinea national team in 2013 and has become a reference point for the team.
Equatorial Guinea

In their first match of the tournament, Equatorial Guinea showed that they are ready to challenge for a place in the next round with a 1-1 draw against the traditional Nigerian team. After reaching the quarter-finals in the last edition of the tournament, the Guinean team is looking to repeat their good run. In their opening game against Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea came from a goal down to equalize through Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Equatorial Guinea's goal was scored by Yban Salvador, who plays in the second division of Polish soccer.
TIME AND PLACE!

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau face off in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage at 11:00 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Abidijan, Ivory Coast. Equatorial Guinea drew 1-1 with Nigeria in their first match, while Guinea Bissau lost 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire. Both teams therefore need a win to have a better chance of qualifying for the final round.

Equatorial Guinea come into this game on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run, but only five wins in that time. The team qualified for this stage by finishing second in their group, with the same 13 points as Tunisia, but with a lower goal difference. Even so, in a group that also included Libya and Botswana, qualification came easily, with a nine-point lead over these two teams, making them a very difficult team to beat.

Guinea Bissau, on the other hand, have a shaky recent record, with four wins, two draws and four defeats in their last ten games, but in the qualifying phase they also came second behind Nigeria, but ahead of Sierra Leone, Sao Tome and Principe and Mauritius.

Welcome to the Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the African Cup of Nations between two teams: Equatorial Guinea on one side. On the other side is Guinea-Bissau. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
