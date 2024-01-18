Unionistas Salamanca vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Copa del Rey Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona live from the Copa del Rey 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona live corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Reina Sofía Football Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona online and live from the Copa del Rey 2024?
This is the start time of the Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 12:30 p.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Barcelona's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Iñaki Peña, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araújo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan, Robert Lewandowski, Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres.
Robert Lewandowski, player to watch!
The Barcelona winger is one of his club's great offensive references and one of the orchestrators of the team's offensive. Suso seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Barcelona in the football generation. He is back on the field after missing the end of last season due to injury. During last season, the player participated in 43 games where he scored 14 goals and 3 assists. The Spanish winger has begun to show his high level in the preseason and Barcelona will continue to choose for him to be one of the pillars on offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barcelona is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where it will fight to return to the top of the general table, the current Europa League champion did not have the best of seasons the previous year and will now seek to return to the best level of LaLiga and fight for the title. Barcelona finished in eleventh position in LaLiga with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. However, their journey in the UEFA Europa League was the most outstanding part of the season as they won their fifth title of the season. Some interesting names in this group are Suso, Jesús Navas, Erik Lamela, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuña and Bono, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Likewise, the additions of players such as Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa and Oussama Idrissi, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Barcelona will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Salamanca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ivan Martínez, Carlos Giménez, Ramiro Mayor Ruiz, Ekaitz Jiménez, Sergio Camus, Javi Villar, Héctor Nespral, Juan Serrano, Álvaro Gómez, Mario Losada and Slavy.
Slavy, player to watch!
The Unionistas de Salamanca striker is one of his club's great offensive references and one of the orchestrators for the team's goal generation. Slavy seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Salamanca in the football generation. This is one of the team's great promises and is the team's top scorer with 4 goals scored in 19 games. The Spaniard has begun to show his high level and Unionistas de Salamanca will continue to choose for this to be one of the pillars of the offensive that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Unionistas de Salamanca get here?
The Unionistas continue their path in the 2023-2024 Copa del Rey season where they will fight to continue causing the surprise and leave out one of the favorite teams in Spanish football. The Unionistas de Salamanca belong to the Third Division of Spanish football, they are in thirteenth position in the First Federation Group 1 with 25 points, after 6 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses. The Salamanca team has caused a surprise in the Copa del Rey, leaving out great teams like Gernika, Sporting Gijón, and Villarreal. They have surprised by showing good football and generating many scoring opportunities. Some interesting names in this group are Slavy, Mario Losada, Héctor Nespral, Jorge Rastrojo and Alfred Planas, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. These are not the favorites to advance to the round but they hope to take advantage of the home field to eliminate one of the favorite teams for the title.
Where is the game?
The Reina Sofía Soccer Field located in the city of Salamanca, Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path in the Copa del Rey 2024 in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 4,900 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Unionistas de Salamanca vs Barcelona match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2024. The match will take place at the Reina Sofía Football Field, at 1:30 p.m.