Egypt vs Ghana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Africa Cup of Nations Game

Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Egypt vs Ghana live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Egypt vs Ghana live corresponding to the 2024 African Cup of Nations, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Egypt vs Ghana online and live from the 2024 African Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the Egypt vs Ghana match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 16 hours without transmission
Brazil: 17 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 17 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 15 hours Without Transmission
Ecuador: 15 hours Without Transmission
US (ET): 15 hours on Fanatiz
Spain: 21 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 14 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 17 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 15 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 17 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 16 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Egypt's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Hamdy, Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi, Zizo, Mohamed Elneny, Mostafa Mohamed, Trézéguet and Mohamed Salah.
Mo Salah, player to watch!
The Liverpool forward has become one of the great leaders of the Egyptian team and was a starter in all the matches of the qualification process for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after managing to be in the African Cup, Salah is running to be the top reference in the offense that Egypt needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his team and arrives with 18 goals and 9 assists in 27 games with your club.
How does Egypt arrive?
Those from Egypt appear in this duel as part of the 2024 African Cup of Nations in the group stage of the championship. The Egyptians present a list with interesting players such as Mo Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed, Zizo, Mohamed Elneny and Mohamed El Shenawy. Egypt is a power in the CAF zone with 7 titles and they will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that they can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. These come after dominating Group D of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and achieving 15 points out of a possible 18. Those from Egypt are located as part of Group B along with Ghana, Mozambique and Cape Verde, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the African Cup title.
Ghana's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Richard Ofori, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Paintsil, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Denis Odoi, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Elisha Owusu, Iñaki Williams, Iddrisu Baba and Alexander Djiku.
Mohamed Kudus, player to watch!
The West Ham forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Ghana team. Kudus arrives as one of the recent signings of the British team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 27 games where he scored 13 goals and gave 2 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater regularity on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Iñaki Williams to form a lethal forward.
How does Ghana get there?
The Ghana team enters the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, to face the Egyptian team and continue its path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations in search of its fifth continental title. They were part of the African Cup qualifiers, earning their ticket by finishing in first place in their group and leaving out the Central African Republic and Madagascar. In the preliminary phase of the African Cup, they achieved 12 points, after a record of 3 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses. The Ghana team has a good base of players led by Mohammed Kudus, Iñaki Williams, Salis Abdul, Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Paintsil and Antoine Semenyo. Those from Ghana have the ability to get into the second round of the African Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in their region; they are part of Group B along with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.
Where is the game?
The Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny located in the city of Abidjan will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity for 45,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1964.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Egypt vs Ghana match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, at 3 pm.