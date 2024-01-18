India vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024
Where to watch India vs Uzbekistan in Asian Cup?

If you want to watch the India vs Uzbekistan match, you can follow it on TV through Paramount+


What time is India vs Uzbekistan in Asian Cup?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30

Bolivia: 9:30 am 

Brazil: 10:30 am

Chile: 10:30 a.m. 

Colombia: 8:30 am 

Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. 

USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 a.m. 

Spain: 3:30 p.m. 

Mexico: 8:30 a.m. 

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Peru: 8:30 a.m. 

Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.

Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.

Watch out for this player from Uzbekistan

Khojimat Erkinov, a 22-year-old left winger, plays in the Uzbekistan league for Pakhtakor. He has five goals in the AFC Champions League. He started the first match of the AFC Asian Cup but was substituted at half-time. A young player with 19 caps, three goals and two assists.

 

Watch out for this player from India

Manvir Singh, a 28-year-old striker, plays in the Indian league for Mohun Bagan SG. He has scored one goal in ten matches this season. This will be his first time playing in the Asian Cup. In 18 caps for the Indian national team he has two goals.

 

News - Uzbekistan

They have only played two friendly matches before playing in the Asian Cup. They beat Kyrgyzstan 4-1 and defeated Palestine. In their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 they played a goalless draw against Syria. They have one point and are second in group B. 

 

This is the eighth edition of the Asian Cup. Their best result was finishing fourth in 2011. The last time they played this tournament was in 2019 where they finished in the round of 16.

News - India

No preparation before coming to the Asian Cup, as their last two matches were against Qatar and Kuwait in the second round World Cup qualifiers. In their first match of the Asian Cup they lost 2-0 to Australia. They are at the bottom of Group B with zero points. 

 

They have played only five editions of the Asian Cup. Their best result was in 1964 where they finished as runners-up. That was the only edition where they got out of the group stage. Last year they only managed one victory.

Background

A total of four times these two teams have met with a balance of three wins for Uzbekistan and one draw. None of the duels was won by India. All the duels have been friendly matches. This will be the first time they have met in the Asian Cup. The last time they met was in June 2001 in a friendly match where Uzbekistan won 1-2.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, located in Rayan, Qatar. The stadium was inaugurated in December 2020 and has a capacity of 45032 spectators.

 

 

Preview of the match

India and Uzbekistan will meet this Thursday, January 18, 2024 in the second match of the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2024. Both teams are in Group B, which also includes Australia and Syria.
