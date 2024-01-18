Napoli vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Suppercopa Italiana 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Napoli vs Fiorentina match corresponding to the Italian Super Cup Semifinal?
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 1:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Japan: 1:00 p.m.
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 05:00 hours
Australia: 5:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:00 p.m.
Fiorentina Statements
“We start with a single objective: to be able to overcome this semifinal and to be able to play for this trophy. Tomorrow I am convinced that we will meet a different, strong Naples, champion of Italy, with many quality players and champions available.
“I hope that these days we have prepared well for them, we know that we are facing players who are always champions, people who can win games.
"I hope we have prepared in the best way, in the league we really approached them in the right way and developed in the best way."
Napoli Statements
“We were coming from a moment in which we were playing well, but we couldn't achieve what we deserved and that's why we had lost a little confidence, I think this victory did us good.”
“Cayuda, contrary to what I thought when he left the field, was happy. He should try it today and he should, Zielinski seems to be doing better and we'll evaluate him tonight.
"On the other hand, it seems to me that Demme has had a strain, I don't think it is very serious, yesterday he did not train and it is unlikely that he will be available."
“Now that you remind me… I don't like to talk about the past, but it was a particular final, let's put it that way. Let's look forward, this is another story, it is a different Naples from that time, the club has taken giant steps and has managed to win a title.
“They are different things, we think. Tomorrow we come from a fluctuating moment and we have to play a game that gives conviction to the boys, that gives them back the serenity they had a few months ago.”
Fiorentina's latest lineup
Napoli's latest lineup
How does Fiorentina arrive?
How does Napoli arrive?