Napoli vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Suppercopa Italiana 2024 Match
Image: Napoli

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Napoli vs Fiorentina live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Al Awwal Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how Napoli vs Fiorentina online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the CBS Sports channel.

Napoli vs Fiorentina can be tuned from the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Napoli vs Fiorentina match corresponding to the Italian Super Cup Semifinal?

This is the start time of the Napoli vs Fiorentina match on January 18, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Japan: 1:00 p.m.

India: 00:00 hours

Nigeria: 04:00 hours

South Africa: 05:00 hours

Australia: 5:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:00 p.m.

Fiorentina Statements

Vincenzo Italiano spoke before the match: “I think too much time has passed since the league game against Napoli, a lot of things happened and I think it was a good break for us. We managed to express ourselves well, but tomorrow will be a completely different story.

“We start with a single objective: to be able to overcome this semifinal and to be able to play for this trophy. Tomorrow I am convinced that we will meet a different, strong Naples, champion of Italy, with many quality players and champions available.

“I hope that these days we have prepared well for them, we know that we are facing players who are always champions, people who can win games.

"I hope we have prepared in the best way, in the league we really approached them in the right way and developed in the best way."

Napoli Statements

Walter Mazzarri, Napoli coach, spoke prior to this confrontation: “The market has no influence, I only think about tomorrow and whether the next game will go well. I have always been used to this, I also try to instill this mentality in the boys.

“We were coming from a moment in which we were playing well, but we couldn't achieve what we deserved and that's why we had lost a little confidence, I think this victory did us good.”

“Cayuda, contrary to what I thought when he left the field, was happy. He should try it today and he should, Zielinski seems to be doing better and we'll evaluate him tonight.

"On the other hand, it seems to me that Demme has had a strain, I don't think it is very serious, yesterday he did not train and it is unlikely that he will be available."

“Now that you remind me… I don't like to talk about the past, but it was a particular final, let's put it that way. Let's look forward, this is another story, it is a different Naples from that time, the club has taken giant steps and has managed to win a title.

“They are different things, we think. Tomorrow we come from a fluctuating moment and we have to play a game that gives conviction to the boys, that gives them back the serenity they had a few months ago.”

Fiorentina's latest lineup

Terracciano; Kayode, Martínez, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Mandragora, Brekalo, Ikoné, Bonaventura, Beltrán
Napoli's latest lineup

Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mário Rui; Lobotka, Cajuste, Gaetano; Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Simeone
How does Fiorentina arrive?

Fiorentina tied against Udinese by two goals, the visiting team will seek to have a great match and go for the victory.
How does Napoli arrive?

Napoli comes after beating Salernitana two goals to one in a very eventful match, despite the insistence those from Salerno were unable to win.

The Napoli vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Al Awwal Stadium

The Napoli vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Al Awwal Stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Napoli vs Fiorentina match, corresponding to the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup. The match will take place at the Al Awwal Stadium at 1:00 p.m.
